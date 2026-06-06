In Saturday's main competition at the CSIO St. Gallen, Martin Fuchs was the best Swiss rider in 7th place.

Very fast, but with one knockdown: Martin Fuchs takes 7th place on Love de Vie in the hunter jumping competition in St. Gallen

After their brilliant victory in the Nations Cup on Friday, the Swiss show jumpers were unable to shine as hoped at their home event on the Gründenmoos in St. Gallen. In the 106,000 euro timed jumping competition, in which one knockdown results in four penalty seconds, no one made it into the top 6.

Markus Fuchs on Love de Vie would have been just short of victory with a clear round. With one fault, he finished in 7th place, 3.85 seconds behind. The victory went to the American Aaron Vale on Gray's Inn in a time of 88.91 seconds.

With Barbara Schnieper (9th) on Toronto Raptor and Dominik Fuhrer (12th) on Goodluck de la Bauche, two more Swiss riders finished in the top twelve. Last year's winner Pius Schwizer (Epsilon de Roulard) had to settle for 14th place after two knockdowns. Steve Guerdat gave up.

The finale and highlight will be the Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, with prize money of 500,000 euros.