The feared traffic chaos at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis GL failed to materialize on Saturday. Only a quarter of the parking spaces provided were occupied. The organizing committee was relieved.

56,500 wrestling fans flocked to the Glarnerland Arena on the ESAF grounds in Mollis on Saturday morning. The mountain canton is known for its limited space in the valley - which is why many feared traffic chaos in the run-up to the event.

"I am proud that the traffic concept worked," said OC President Jakob Kamm to the media in Mollis on Saturday morning. Of the 12,000 parking spaces provided, only a quarter were occupied. Many visitors arrived by public transport and, to Kamm's delight, the locals largely left their cars parked.

Additional measures due to wet ground

Additional ground protection measures had to be taken due to the rainfall of the last few days. According to Kamm, an emergency team was therefore deployed at 3 a.m. on Saturday. He was therefore relieved about the low capacity utilization and the surprisingly good weather.

"Peter is a friend of wrestling", said Kamm. Contrary to the forecast, the opening ceremony on Saturday morning was dry. The forecast for Sunday is getting better and better.

Nevertheless, the ground is partially soaked. Measures are therefore currently being taken to ensure a smooth exit for the 3000 or so campers. 1200 base plates are ready so that the ground is not overloaded. Although these additional measures will "cost something", according to current calculations, the income from visitors will be higher, says Kamm. The OC has never published the exact budget figures. It is unclear whether this will be the case after the festival.

Crowds after the first course

In contrast to road traffic, there was a crowd in the pedestrian zone at the exits of the Schwing Arena after the first course. It was noticed that there were additional streams of visitors at the toilets, explained Kamm.

Security personnel were then called out to disperse the streams of visitors. However, the situation did not feel quite as bad in the middle of it all, according to the OC President.

