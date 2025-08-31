Take a close look: Here are the rules of conduct for ESAF visitors. KEYSTONE

An etiquette guide for ESAF visitors is in circulation. It lists numerous things that you should refrain from doing and things that you should definitely do. Here are the instructions.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is an etiquette guide for ESAF visitors. It lists everything that fans should avoid doing at the ESAF. English words, for example, are frowned upon, as are arriving late and addressing other fans.

Instead, you should definitely bring provisions and share them with your neighbors, it continues. No elegant clothing, spontaneous cheering and binoculars are also a must if you want to enjoy the ESAF to the full. Show more

Many spectators at the ESAF have been fans of wrestling for years and are very familiar with the customs of this sport both in and out of the sawdust.

But because interest in wrestling is growing and growing, there are always new fans. They need to be instructed. What is welcome? What should be left out? An ESAF etiquette guide is circulating.

It says that a visit is a special experience. But only if certain rules of conduct are observed.

Things you should definitely do

It says that you should definitely bring provisions, for example wine and sausage, and then share everything with the people sitting next to you. No swing fan is averse to a schnupf, and an accompanying schnupf saying is a must, it continues.

Spontaneous cheers and yodels are welcome and anyone not wearing weatherproof and comfortable clothing is recognized as a beginner. The first rule and therefore probably the most important rule: be punctual and stay in the arena until the end.

This etiquette for wrestling fans makes the rounds at the ESAF.

Don't do all that

In order to enjoy the festival to the full, there are a few things you should avoid at all costs. If you arrive late in the stands, you will make yourself unpopular. And once you are seated, you should under no circumstances whistle at or complain to the wrestlers or judges.

In addition, all wrestling fans are dressed appropriately and certainly not elegantly and are always on first-name terms with each other. Anyone who is on first name terms is an outsider. The same applies to anyone who dares to use English words at an ESAF.

More about the Swiss Wrestling Festival