After horror crash Noah Dettwiler renounces promised place for 2026

SDA

4.12.2025 - 14:40

The seriously injured Noah Dettwiler.
The seriously injured Noah Dettwiler.
Picture: Keystone

Noah Dettwiler, who was involved in a serious accident, has renounced the fixed place in next year's Moto3 World Championship that Paolo Simoncelli's Italian team had promised him.

Keystone-SDA

04.12.2025, 14:40

04.12.2025, 14:51

The 20-year-old from Solothurn announced this on Instagram. "Unfortunately, it is not clear when I will be fully recovered," he explained.

However, Dettwiler left no doubt that he wants to race again. "This is my passion, my life and my work, which is why I will do everything I can to get fully fit again as quickly as possible."

Dettwiler was hit from behind by Spanish world champion José Antonio Rueda with full force on the warm-up lap before the start of the Moto3 race in Sepang on October 26. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident, including several cardiac arrests. Doctors performed emergency surgery to save his life.

