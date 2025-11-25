Noah Dettwiler is on the road to recovery. Keystone

Noah Dettwiler has spoken publicly for the first time since his serious crash. The Moto3 rider talks about important progress in his rehab and thanks everyone for their great support over the past few weeks.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler has spoken publicly for the first time following his life-threatening accident in Malaysia at the end of October.

In an Instagram message, he reports on progress in his rehabilitation and thanks everyone for their support.

Dettwiler is confident about his recovery and emphasizes the important role of the medical teams and those around him. Show more

At the end of October, Noah Dettwiler had a serious accident on the warm-up lap of the Moto3 race in Malaysia. The Spanish world champion José Antonio Rueda crashed with full force into the rear of his opponent, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, including several cardiac arrests. Doctors performed emergency surgery to save the 20-year-old's life.

Dettwiler has been back in Switzerland for two weeks and is working on his rehabilitation. Even then, it was said to have been "extremely difficult days for the family and everyone around him". Now he is speaking out personally via Instagram.

"Life and career have presented me with a huge challenge," Dettwiler says in his written message. He thanks his girlfriend Canelle, his family, the team, fans, supporters and the entire motorsport community.

On the road to recovery

The numerous messages full of affection and encouragement have given him a lot of strength. "The many messages full of love, confidence and positive energy have helped me enormously," he says.

Dettwiler is now working on his rehabilitation. He is confident about his recovery and particularly emphasizes the work of the medical teams and rehabilitation specialists who are accompanying him on this journey. "My first goal is to make a full recovery and prepare for my personal and professional future."