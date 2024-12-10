Noè Ponti has improved his own world record at the World Short Course Championships. sda

Noè Ponti swims into the final at the World Short Course Championships in Budapest with a world record in the 50-meter dolphin. The 23-year-old from Ticino improves his own record by seven hundredths.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Noè Ponti swims the 50-metre dolphin in 21.43 seconds at the short course world championships - a new world record.

The swimmer from Ticino undercuts his own world record by 7 hundredths.

The final will take place on Wednesday evening. Show more

Ponti clocked a time of 21.43 seconds in his showpiece discipline. He had set a time of 21.50 seconds in Singapore at the beginning of November. Ponti narrowly missed the world record in the preliminary heat in the morning. However, he set a world record in 21.53 seconds, which he pulverized again in the evening.

"I swam simply and it worked out well," Ponti explained his recipe for success after reaching the final. "You can't make any mistakes over 50 meters. One mistake costs a lot." He was focused and simply wanted to swim faster than the others. "That was it."

Final on Wednesday evening

As in the preliminary heats in the morning, Nyls Korstanje was the second-fastest swimmer. However, the Dutchman lost almost four tenths of a second to the Swiss swimmer, finishing in 21.81 seconds. It goes without saying that Ponti is the big favorite for the gold medal in the final on Wednesday evening.

Things went less well for Roman Mityukov, who clearly missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the 100-meter backstroke. The 24-year-old from Geneva, who won Olympic bronze over the double distance in Paris in the summer, only finished ninth in his preliminary heat in 51.74 seconds.

