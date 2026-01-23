Noè Ponti got off to a strong start at the European Championships in Paris. The swimmer from Ticino easily qualified for Monday evening’s semifinals (6:30 p.m.) in the 50-meter butterfly.

Ponti swam the second-fastest time in the heats with a time of 22.69 seconds, setting a personal season best in the process. Only top favorite Maxime Grousset was faster over that one-length course. The Frenchman, who had beaten Ponti to the world title in both the 50-meter and 100-meter butterfly events last year in Singapore, finished in 22.49 seconds—just 22 hundredths of a second off the world record. Russian co-favorite Yegor Kornev, who finished third, was one hundredth of a second slower than Ponti.

Meanwhile, Marius Toscan failed to qualify for the final in the 400-meter individual medley. The 24-year-old from eastern Switzerland finished in his signature event with a time of 4:17.77, the twelfth-fastest time, a good seven-tenths of a second behind his personal best, which he set a year ago at the World Championships. Toscan fell just over 1.7 seconds short of qualifying for the final.

Gian-Luca Gartmann was eliminated in the heats of the 100-meter breaststroke, as were Angelina Patt in the 100-meter freestyle and Fanny Borer, Gaia Rasmussen, and Manon Richard in the 200-meter backstroke.