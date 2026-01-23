Noè Ponti always keeps the 2028 Olympic Games in the back of his mind. The Swiss swimming star is breaking new ground in his training, but he makes his ambitions crystal clear ahead of the European Championships in Paris.

“I can’t hide anymore like I did a few years ago,” says Noè Ponti, who made his international breakthrough in Tokyo in 2021 by winning Olympic bronze in the 100-meter butterfly, fully aware of the status he has built up over the past few years. “Winning medals is always a goal. I do everything I can to win, and that’s exactly why I swim,” he says.

At 25, Ponti already has an extraordinary list of achievements—perhaps the most comprehensive of any Swiss swimmer ever. In addition to his Olympic medal, he won two World Championship silver medals in long-course swimming in 2025, a European Championship silver medal in long-course swimming in 2022, as well as six European Championship titles and three World Championship titles in short-course swimming.

Isn’t it frustrating to still be waiting for your first major long-course title? “I’ve won a lot in short-course competitions and also earned several medals in long-course events. That’s just how it is. Roger (Federer) has only won Roland Garros once, too—and that’s already quite an achievement, considering how well he played on clay,” says the Ticino native with a smile as he speaks to the media on Thursday at his training base in Tenero.

Ponti is hoping for a break of luck this time

“Of course, I’d like to win gold in the coming years,” he says more seriously. “That remains my big dream. But unfortunately—or perhaps fortunately—I’m not the only one who wants to win titles. Winning gold is never easy,” explains Ponti, who has been plagued by bad luck at the European Long-Course Championships so far.

“In 2022, I had COVID a month before the competition and still won a medal,” recalls the swimmer from Ticino. Two years later, at the European Championships in Belgrade, he had to withdraw from the 100-meter backstroke semifinals due to a gastrointestinal illness. “I hope luck is on my side this time,” he says.

“But it’s not that frustrating. In sports, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. I swim to win, but I also have to be able to be satisfied with what I’ve achieved. Everyone is aiming for gold,” adds the butterfly specialist. Among his main competitors in Paris are Yegor Kornev (in the 50-meter event), Maxime Grousset (in the 50- and 100-meter events), and Hungary’s Kristof Milak (in the 100-meter event).

Three Weeks at High Altitude

The swimmer from Ticino holds the third-fastest time among all Europeans this year in the 50-meter butterfly and the second-fastest over twice that distance. He views these European Championships as an important milestone on the road to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The competitions in Paris will show whether the decisions made during preparation were the right ones. “It’s important to find out whether what we’ve done this year is working,” says Ponti.

“In February, we trained for three weeks in Flagstaff, Arizona, at an altitude of 2,100 meters. It was the first time I’d trained at that altitude for such a long time,” he says. “We tried some completely different things compared to last year. Now we’ll see in Paris whether that pays off or not.”

The new insights gained will then be incorporated into future planning. “After that, we’ll take stock and decide, together with my team, how to shape the rest of the Olympic cycle,” explains Ponti. He put the finishing touches on his preparation for these European Championships from July 13 to 25 with the Swiss national team at the high-altitude training camp in St. Moritz. “It was cooler there than here in Tenero. We were able to sleep well,” he says happily.

Djokovic as a Role Model

Although he has focused on speed in recent weeks, Ponti hasn’t specifically prepared to swim in front of a crowd that isn’t entirely neutral. Among other races, he’ll face local swimmer Grousset in the 50- and 100-meter butterfly events in the French capital. “At the Olympic Games in Paris, I swam against Maxime in the 100-meter butterfly final and against Léon (Marchand) in the 200-meter final. I’m familiar with that atmosphere,” he recalls.

Even though the European Championships are being held at the Olympic Aquatics Center in Saint-Denis and not at the La Défense Arena, where the 2024 Olympic Games competitions took place, the Swiss swimmer knows what to expect. Once again, he’s drawing inspiration from tennis. “Novak Djokovic once explained that among the ‘Big Three,’ he had always been number 3 behind Federer and Rafael Nadal, and that the crowd had always been on their side,” Ponti says.

“When the crowd chanted ‘Roger, Roger’ or ‘Rafa, Rafa,’ Novak said he just heard ‘Nole, Nole.’ I have to do the same thing. “I know the atmosphere will be great for Maxime. But I think that can motivate me, too. And when I hear ‘Maxime, Maxime,’ I’ll just think the crowd is calling my name,” says Noè Ponti with a smile and his usual composure.