Noè Ponti briefly lost his focus in the 50-meter butterfly European Championship final, and with it, his chance at a medal.

Under the eyes instead of on them: Noè Pontis's goggles fail to do their job in the 50-meter European Championship final

You could almost think Noè Ponti had a hunch. “If you make a small mistake, you’ll finish eighth; if you do everything right, you might win,” said the swimmer from Ticino on Monday evening after advancing to the 50-meter butterfly final. Just under 24 hours later, his words took on a whole new meaning.

Because that’s exactly the kind of small mistake Ponti made in the European Championship final. As he dove in after the start, his goggles slipped out of place. In a race where hundredths of a second matter, the 25-year-old lost his vision—and ultimately his chance at a medal.

"I guess I'll have to buy some new swimming goggles."

“Swimming with your eyes open isn’t exactly pleasant,” Ponti said in an interview with RSI after the race. He touched the wall in 22.91 seconds, finishing eighth and last. Yet he had felt really good going into the final: “I wasn’t nervous at all—on the contrary, I was very motivated and calm at the same time.”

At least Ponti is taking the slip-up with a dose of dark humor. “I guess I’ll have to buy a new pair of goggles, because I’ve lost them way too many times during competitions,” he said, sounding pretty annoyed.

Next chance for a medal on Thursday

There isn't much time to dwell on it anyway. “There’s a new race tomorrow, so I have to put this behind me and look ahead,” says Ponti. His next chance at a medal comes as early as Thursday in the 100-meter butterfly, provided he makes it through the heats and semifinals on Wednesday.

In the two-length event, Ponti won silver at the 2025 World Championships in Singapore and bronze at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. The multiple world and European champion in short-course swimming has yet to win a gold medal in the long-course pool.