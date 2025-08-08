In an interview with blue Sport, double silver medallist Noè Ponti talks about his passion for the sport of swimming and his enthusiasm for the Locarno Film Festival.

Luca Betschart

Noè Ponti returns from the World Swimming Championships in Singapore with two silver medals. But his hunger for success seems far from satisfied. "I love swimming. When you have good results and you do what you like, you get more and more motivation," he explains in an interview with blue Sport.

Shortly after the title fights, however, the Ticino native has time to pursue other passions: Movies. Ponti is a regular visitor to the Locarno Film Festival. "I used to go to the festival when I was little. There were family films on the last evening, so we always came here with my family," recalls the 24-year-old.

Ponti also reveals which director he particularly likes: "My favorite film is Interstellar by Christopher Nolan. I would say Nolan is my favorite director."

