  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

2026 Olympics in the ticker Noé Roth flies to aerials silver ++ Fanny Smith takes silver in ski cross ++ Curlers fight for a place in the final

Jan Arnet

19.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A must see: Ski mountaineering!

A must see: Ski mountaineering!

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. It's just a shame if you lose your balance when climbing stairs...

It's just a shame if you lose your balance when climbing stairs...

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Kazakh Sofia Samodelkina bends.

The Kazakh Sofia Samodelkina bends.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Even if it doesn't look like it here: The US women win the ice hockey final against Canada.

Even if it doesn't look like it here: The US women win the ice hockey final against Canada.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Swiss women win the bronze medal game. The joy couldn't be greater.

The Swiss women win the bronze medal game. The joy couldn't be greater.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The sweet taste of bronze.

The sweet taste of bronze.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The referee had everything under control in this game.

The referee had everything under control in this game.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A real eye-catcher: Vladimir Semirunniy's helmet.

A real eye-catcher: Vladimir Semirunniy's helmet.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. You don't want to meet the Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik in the dark.

You don't want to meet the Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik in the dark.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hands up: The bobsledders from the USA put in a strong performance.

Hands up: The bobsledders from the USA put in a strong performance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination.

Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Will probably soon have a new profile picture: Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves.

Will probably soon have a new profile picture: Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom.

Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A must see: Ski mountaineering!

A must see: Ski mountaineering!

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. It's just a shame if you lose your balance when climbing stairs...

It's just a shame if you lose your balance when climbing stairs...

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Kazakh Sofia Samodelkina bends.

The Kazakh Sofia Samodelkina bends.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Even if it doesn't look like it here: The US women win the ice hockey final against Canada.

Even if it doesn't look like it here: The US women win the ice hockey final against Canada.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Swiss women win the bronze medal game. The joy couldn't be greater.

The Swiss women win the bronze medal game. The joy couldn't be greater.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The sweet taste of bronze.

The sweet taste of bronze.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The referee had everything under control in this game.

The referee had everything under control in this game.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A real eye-catcher: Vladimir Semirunniy's helmet.

A real eye-catcher: Vladimir Semirunniy's helmet.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. You don't want to meet the Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik in the dark.

You don't want to meet the Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik in the dark.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hands up: The bobsledders from the USA put in a strong performance.

Hands up: The bobsledders from the USA put in a strong performance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination.

Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Will probably soon have a new profile picture: Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves.

Will probably soon have a new profile picture: Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom.

Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.

19.02.2026, 14:00

20.02.2026, 16:05

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • Ski cross women: Fanny Smith takes silver!
  • Ski freestyle men, aerials: Noé Roth takes silver!
  • Ski freestyle men, halfpipe: Robin Briguet drops out in qualifying.
  • Curling women, semi-finals (14.05) / Switzerland - USA
  • Biathlon men, mass start 15 km (14.15 hrs) with Joscha Burkhalter, Niklas Hartweg, Sebastian Stalder
  • Speed skating women, 1500 m (4.30 p.m.) with Kaitlyn McGregor
  • Ice hockey men, semi-finals / Canada - Finland (4.30 p.m.) and USA - Slovakia (9.10 p.m.)
  • Women's two-man bobsleigh, 2 runs (18.00 / 19.50) with Melanie Hasler/Nadja Pasternack and Debora Annen/Salomé Kora
  • Men's curling, bronze game (19.05 hrs) / Switzerland - Norway
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Curlers fight for a place in the final

    The Swiss women around skip Silvana Tirinzoni will play the semi-final against the USA on Friday afternoon. On Thursday, they lost the last game of the round robin against the same opponent.

  • Noé Roth takes silver in aerials - Pirmin Werner narrowly misses out on the podium

    Noé Roth wins the silver medal in the Olympic aerials final in Livigno. The 25-year-old from Zug came second, just behind China's Wang Xindi. Pirmin Werner finished in 5th place after a botched landing.

    Roth received 131.58 points for his perfectly executed back double full-double-full-full jump - just 1.02 points behind Wang. Bronze also went to China with Li Tianma.

    The last Swiss Olympic medal in aerials was won by Olympic champion Evelyne Roth in Turin in 2006.

  • Silver in ski cross! Fanny Smith wins the next Olympic medal for Switzerland

    This is the Vaud native's third medal in her fifth Olympic appearance. She took bronze in 2018 and 2022. Four years ago in Beijing, Maier and Smith only won bronze together after a long back and forth. Now they can both stand on the Olympic podium together.

    The race against Sandra Näslund, Daniela Maier and France's Marielle Berger Sabbatel was a close one. Näslund, the Olympic champion from Beijing, was unable to maintain her leading position and was relegated to bronze. Fanny Smith came close to Daniela Maier, but was never able to mount an attack for gold. The trio was close together at the finish line, with only the Frenchwoman unable to intervene in the battle for the medals.

    Talina Gantenbein and Sixtine Cousin had finished 3rd and 4th in the semi-finals. The Grisons athlete was edged out in the photo finish by Marielle Berger Sabbatel in the small final. In this race, Gantenbein came 5th and Cousin 7th.

    Saskja Lack was eliminated in the quarter-finals, she was in the same heat as Talina Gantenbein and Sixtine Cousin. Canada's Marielle Thompson, the Olympic silver medalist from Beijing, also got stuck in the quarter-finals.

    The long Olympic course was hard on the legs. The pace was low and it was important to keep up the pace in each of the numerous waves.

  • The most important Olympic news

  • The medal table

    • Show more
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

More Olympics

General information. 16 medals - Swiss Olympians more successful than ever before

General information16 medals - Swiss Olympians more successful than ever before

Freestyle skiing. A happy Roth, a disappointed Werner

Freestyle skiingA happy Roth, a disappointed Werner

Biathlon. Swiss men remain stuck in midfield

BiathlonSwiss men remain stuck in midfield

Speed skating star with clear words. Jutta Leerdam:

Speed skating star with clear wordsJutta Leerdam: "Looks don't define you as an athlete"

Ski Freestyle. Briguet misses the halfpipe final

Ski FreestyleBriguet misses the halfpipe final