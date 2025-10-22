  1. Residential Customers
Bronze in the all-around Noe Seifert causes a Swiss sensation at the World Gymnastics Championships

SDA

22.10.2025 - 15:41

Noe Seifert is delighted with his successful performance in the all-around final at the World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia
Keystone

Sensation at the World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta. Swiss gymnast Noe Seifert surprisingly comes third.

Keystone-SDA

22.10.2025, 15:41

22.10.2025, 15:50

Noe Seifert writes Swiss gymnastics history in the all-around final at the World Championships in Jakarta. The 26-year-old from Aargau showed impeccable performances on all six apparatus and sensationally finished third.

Seifert thus became the first Swiss all-around gymnast to win a world championship medal since 1950. Florian Langenegger (10th) was the second Swiss athlete to finish in the top 10 in Indonesia.

