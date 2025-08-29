  1. Residential Customers
"He can slow down the favorites" Nöldi Forrer trusts the 19-year-old to spring a surprise at the ESAF

Linus Hämmerli

29.8.2025

In Mollis GL, Giger, Staudenmann and co. want to put the crown on their heads. If it's up to wrestling king Nöldi Forrer, a 19-year-old could slow down one or two of the top wrestlers on their way to the throne.

29.08.2025, 18:06

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • "He will slow down one or two of the favorites," says Nöldi Forrer when blue Sport asks him about a possible surprise man.
  • Forrer is referring to Sinisha Lüscher (19) from north-western Switzerland.
  • Lüscher has won seven crowns and one wreath in the current season. Although he is less of a candidate for the title of king, he is a candidate for the federal wreath.
Nöldi Forrer talks to blue Sport about the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival. There is little to discuss when it comes to the top favorites, as they are well known.

But things get exciting when it comes to possible surprise candidates. And the wrestling king of 2001 has a young, wild one on his list: Sinisha Lüscher.

"Definitely a frightful favorite"

The 19-year-old from Solothurn impresses with his immense explosiveness. In addition to seven wreaths, he took his first wreath victory this year. He was successful at the Aargau cantonal competition in Menziken and also showed his great potential elsewhere. At the Nordostschweizer, for example, Armon Orlik had to leave the powerhouse standing.

"Lüscher can certainly play the favorite scare at the ESAF," Forrer is convinced of the up-and-coming wrestler. "He will slow down one or two of the favorites."

A man with a fighter's heart

Lüscher is a man with a fighter's heart. And according to Forrer, that's exactly what makes him strong. "He takes on good wrestlers and wins against the ones he has to take. He fights his way to victory." There are often wrestlers who take on good opponents, but then also take on less good ones. This is different with Lüscher. "He fights his way to victory."

It is rather unlikely that Lüscher will compete for the title of king. But he is certainly capable of winning his first federal wreath. His oak leaf mission begins early Saturday morning against Swiss Patrick Schenk.

The last time this duel took place was last year at the Federal Anniversary Wrestling Festival. Back then, Lüscher was defeated by Schenk. The first swing begins at 8.30 am. blue Sport will be ticking live.

The whole conversation in the video

