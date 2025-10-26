Lando Norris is delighted with the GP victory in Mexico and regaining the championship lead Keystone

Lando Norris in the McLaren wins the Mexican Grand Prix in a highly superior manner. The Briton, who started from pole position, wins ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

With his sixth win of the season, Norris replaces his team-mate Oscar Piastri at the top of the championship standings after 189 days. The Australian, who finished fifth from seventh on the grid behind the surprising Oliver Bearman in the Haas, is no longer 14 points ahead but one point behind Norris with four race weekends to go.

Defending champion Max Verstappen also remains 36 points behind Norris in the race for the championship title. The Dutchman, who started from fifth on the grid and was cleared in two investigations after a chaotic start phase, opted for a one-stop strategy like the other two podium drivers and (almost) got the maximum out of it.

On the last of 71 laps, the world champion of the last four years almost overtook Leclerc to take second place. However, after three wins from four races, Verstappen had no chance against Norris this time.

Norris in a league of his own

The new world championship leader proved to be highly superior in his start-finish victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. At the finish, he was over 30 seconds ahead of last year's second-placed winner Charles Leclerc, who finished just ahead of Verstappen - a bigger lead than at any other race this season. Norris did not have to relinquish the lead even at his only pit stop shortly before the halfway point of the race.

Norris celebrated his tenth GP victory in Formula 1 and his sixth of the season. The last time the Englishman finished first was in Hungary at the beginning of August before the summer break.

Bortoleto scores points for Sauber

There was also cause for celebration for Team Sauber, who finished in the points with Gabriel Bortoleto. The Brazilian, who started from 16th on the grid, made up the most positions of all the drivers and scored a championship point in tenth place - his fifth top 10 result in his debut season. Nico Hülkenberg in the second Hinwil car had to retire from the race due to an engine problem before the halfway point, when he was in 16th place.

The season continues in two weeks' time in Brazil, followed by the races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.