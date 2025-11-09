  1. Residential Customers
Formula 1 Norris extends world championship lead with GP win in Brazil

SDA

9.11.2025 - 19:40

Victory in the sprint, victory in the Grand Prix: World championship leader achieves the perfect weekend in Brazil
Keystone

Lando Norris underlines his title ambitions at Formula 1's guest appearance in Brazil. The Briton extended his lead in the championship standings over team-mate Oscar Piastri (5th) with his GP victory.

Keystone-SDA

09.11.2025, 19:55

Norris dominated the action in Interlagos in the McLaren and drove to his seventh victory of the season from pole position ahead of Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, who started from the pit lane.

Team Sauber also scored two points thanks to Nico Hülkenberg's 9th place.

