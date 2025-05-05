It gets down to business on the track, but Max Verstappen and Lando Norris get on quite well off it. imago

Max Verstappen faces criticism after the Miami GP. There was a heated duel with McLaren driver Lando Norris - even the finger was shown.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After tough duels in Miami, Max Verstappen rejects accusations of over-hardening and defends his behavior on the track.

Race control did not see any infringement of the rules, and Lando Norris did not make any further accusations despite the middle finger gesture.

Verstappen, who had started from pole, nevertheless had to admit defeat and finished fourth behind Piastri, Norris and Russell. Show more

Verstappen had already clashed with McLaren driver Lando Norris in the early stages of the race - in the view of some British journalists, the Dutchman acted particularly harshly when defending his place in front of Norris.

When asked after the race whether he was now unpredictable in duels, Verstappen replied unimpressed: "Why? Is that a problem? I defend myself with the options available to me, just like every other driver does." After all, he had nothing to lose: "I also wanted to have a bit of fun."

The race stewards classified the maneuver as compliant with the rules and no penalty was imposed. Norris himself did not lodge an official protest - but instead reacted angrily during the duel. Norris gave Verstappen the middle finger.

lando giving max the finger..pic.twitter.com/NSfl3DFggN — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) May 4, 2025

In the end, Norris still had the upper hand in the duel. In the course of the race, he was still able to catch Verstappen and finish second behind teammate Oscar Piastri. However, there was no chance of victory as too much time was lost in the duel with Verstappen.

Side blow from Norris

The Brit said of his overtaking maneuver: "If I don't try, people complain. If I try, they complain too. But that's the way it is with Max: you have the choice between an accident and not overtaking him(motorsport-total.com)." Ultimately, however, everything was fair.

But Norris can't resist a side-swipe at Verstappen: "He ruined his own race. He doesn't drive cleverly, but he fights." Norris is certain that the Red Bull driver would still have finished third if he had let him past earlier.

Verstappen was denied a place on the podium. The Dutchman, who started from pole, had to settle for fourth place behind the McLaren duo of Piastri and Norris and George Russell in the Mercedes after the intense duels. Verstappen is already 32 points behind Piastri in the championship standings. The next race takes place in Imola in two weeks' time.

Increasing the lead out front! 👏



Here's how the drivers' standings now look after Miami 👇 #F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/yNApX3xpUs — Formula 1 (@F1) May 4, 2025

