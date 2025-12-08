The 35th Formula 1 world champion is Lando Norris. Third place is enough for the Briton in the thrilling three-way final in Abu Dhabi. Defending champion Max Verstappen is dethroned.

DPA dpa

Under the night sky of Abu Dhabi, Lando Norris, his voice choked with tears, first declared his love for his Formula 1 team and then for his parents. "You have made a childhood dream come true. I love you, mom, I love you, dad," the 26-year-old Brit squeezed out with the last of his strength. In the pits, his parents, siblings and girlfriend cheered and McLaren Managing Director Zak Brown radioed into the car: "Is this the world champion hotline?"

Lando Norris was crowned Formula 1 world champion for the first time in a crazy three-way battle. Despite an attack by his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and a commanding victory by defending champion Max Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Norris managed to finish just two points ahead in the standings. Verstappen and Piastri were among the first to congratulate him. "I thought I wouldn't cry, but I had to," said Norris with tears in his eyes.

Hollywood star waves goodbye

Third place behind Verstappen and Piastri was enough for the 26-year-old to win the first drivers' title of his career, making him the 35th champion in the history of motorsport's premier class. Hollywood actress Ana de Armas waved off the thriller with the chequered flag.

Norris thus ended the world championship era of Red Bull star Verstappen, which had begun at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2021. The 28-year-old Dutchman had actually already given up on the championship battle this year, but ultimately narrowly missed out on his fifth consecutive triumph with his eighth win of the season - one more than Norris. If Norris had only finished fourth, Verstappen would have been champion once again.