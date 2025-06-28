Norris clearly superior, Bortoleto also convincing - Gallery The fastest three in qualifying (from left): Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Image: Keystone Gabriel Bortoleto in the Sauber secures 8th place on the grid after a convincing performance Image: Keystone Norris clearly superior, Bortoleto also convincing - Gallery The fastest three in qualifying (from left): Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Image: Keystone Gabriel Bortoleto in the Sauber secures 8th place on the grid after a convincing performance Image: Keystone

Lando Norris in the McLaren secures pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix. Gabriel Bortoletto impresses in the Sauber.

In the qualifying sessions on the previous Grand Prix weekends, the battle for the best grid positions was almost invariably an affair with extremely close time gaps. But now this: Norris' best time in Spielberg was over half a second faster than his closest rival, Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. Behind the Monegasque were the teammates of the top two, championship leader Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton. World champion Max Verstappen had to settle for 7th on the grid in the Red Bull team's home race.

Norris, who was often unable to deliver the expected performance in the decisive phase of qualifying, was completely on top of his game this time. However, the unusually large lead was probably also due to the fact that some drivers had to abandon their last attempt to improve their lap times. After a spin by Frenchman Pierre Gasly in the Alpine, they were all forced to slow down. Verstappen was one of the drivers affected.

Gabriel Bortoleto made a successful appearance in one of the Sauber team's cars. The young Brazilian made it into the top ten on the grid for the first time with eighth place - and was also the first driver from the Zurich-based team to do so this year. Bortoleto thus put himself in a very good position to score his first world championship points on Sunday.

The changes made to the car for the trip to Styria, this time to the diffuser and rear wing, also had the desired effect - at least on one car. Nico Hülkenberg was unable to benefit from the new modifications. The German was unable to finish higher than 20th on the grid in the Hinwil-based team's other car.

An extensive package of new parts on both cars was used by Sauber four weeks ago in the Spanish Grand Prix. Hülkenberg had finished 5th in the race in Montmeló.

