Lando Norris leaves his car at the side of the track after the crash with teammate Piastri. Picture: Keystone

The Canadian Grand Prix turns into a tactical thriller with plenty of suspense. In the end, pole setter George Russell prevails in the Mercedes. The two world championship leaders collide.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you George Russell in the Mercedes wins the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. But this becomes a minor matter in view of the McLaren drama.

Shortly before the end, a hard-fought duel between team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ends in a nasty crash.

"I can only blame myself. I apologize to the whole team and to Oscar for trying something that was probably stupid," said Norris after the race. Show more

Lando Norris got out of his McLaren completely frustrated and immediately took the blame for the devastating accident with his teammate Oscar Piastri. "I'm sorry, it was all my fault. That was stupid of me," said the Briton on the pit radio after the escalation on the asphalt.

Four laps before the end, a hard-fought duel between Norris, who finished second in the world championship, and Formula 1 leader Oscar Piastri ended in a nasty crash between the two rivals. Norris had to abandon his car on the home straight, while Piastri still managed to cross the finish line in fourth place.

"I apologize to the whole team"

"I can only blame myself. I apologize to the whole team and to Oscar for trying something that was probably stupid," said Norris. "It was just stupid of me. I'll go to bed tonight, apologize to everyone and go from there."

McLaren team principal Andreas Stella said, "We don't want to see both McLaren's touching each other. We need to look at that again and discuss it." However, Stella said that it was not intentional: "It happened because of a misjudgment by Lando."

Piastri and Norris come together in Canada! 😱



Here's the collision between the two McLarens 💥#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/sKo3GRQ63Q — Formula 1 (@F1) June 15, 2025

The fact that George Russell in the Mercedes won the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull became a minor matter in view of the McLaren drama. Verstappen was at least unimpressed by the threat of a race ban and returned this time in an emotionally controlled manner with a second place. "I think that was the maximum for us today. We drove a good race," he said.

Youngster Antonelli finishes third

Although the Formula 1 world champion missed out on his fourth consecutive triumph in Montreal, he put in a flawless performance in the Red Bull. The 27-year-old from the Netherlands also picked up points in the championship battle with McLaren, which was weakening this time and then even crashed. For the first time this year, neither Piastri nor Norris finished on the podium. Nevertheless, Piastri (198 points) still leads the overall standings after ten races of the season ahead of Norris (176) and the lurking Verstappen (155).

Antonelli completed a strong day for Mercedes in third place. The 18-year-old is the third-youngest driver to finish on a podium in motorsport's premier class. German Nico Hülkenberg drove his Sauber to eighth place and scored points for the second time in a row.

Russell easily defended his pole position at the start against Verstappen. The duel on the front row of the grid had been eagerly anticipated, as the defending champion had deliberately crashed into the Silver Arrow driver's car two weeks ago out of anger. Verstappen not only received a ten-second penalty for the impact, which ultimately dropped him to tenth place in Barcelona. He also received three penalty points in the offenders' register. If he collects just one more at the upcoming Grand Prix in Austria, this would result in a ban for the Grand Prix in Silverstone.

McLaren with problems at the start

In any case, the four-time world champion did not miss a beat in Montreal and pushed Russell ahead of him. Verstappen had won all three of the previous Grand Prix. Surprisingly, McLaren, who have usually dominated in recent times, had nothing to do with the battle for the lead at the start. World championship runner-up Norris made a driving error in qualifying and was unable to improve on his seventh place. Race leader Piastri even lost a position and was only fourth at the start.

Verstappen was unable to get past Russell, with Antonelli behind him in the second Mercedes posing a threat. Verstappen decided to change tires early on the high-speed circuit in order to put the competition under pressure. Shortly afterwards, Russell, Antonelli and Piastri also came into the pits.

Verstappen cannot get past Russell

Briton Norris stayed on the track the longest of the top drivers until the 30th of 70 laps and was in front at times. When he also got new tires, the old order was restored. Verstappen continued to despair at Russell and increasingly lost contact. In fifth place, Norris was now setting the fastest laps and becoming more and more of a threat to the drivers in front of him.

Tire wear was high and caused problems for many drivers, Verstappen and Antonelli were the first to change again and let Russell go briefly. In view of the many pit stops, it was difficult to keep track at times. This time, Leclerc waited the longest, behind him the order remained the same with 20 laps to go: Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli - and the group at the front was getting closer and closer together.

McLaren duel shortly before the end

With 15 laps to go, the podium places were still completely open. None of the top five made a decisive mistake - but suddenly there was a duel between the McLaren. Norris drove close to Piastri - and then there was an accident between the two. Neither wanted to give the other any space. The race ended behind the safety car.