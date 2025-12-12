Lando Norris said at the world championship party in Tashkent that he had been partying a lot and drinking too much over the last few days Keystone

Lando Norris enjoyed his world championship party in Tashkent - and also let himself go. In his speech, Norris said that he had become "very emotional" after the last race last Sunday and had also been "extremely drunk".

And since then, the McLaren driver said, "I've had a great time." Norris crowned himself world champion for the first time with a 3rd place in Abu Dhabi. In doing so, the 26-year-old Englishman dethroned Dutchman Max Verstappen, who had previously won the world championship four times in a row in a Red Bull.

Verstappen was absent from the FIA gala due to illness. However, he did get in touch via a video message: "It was great to drive against you," said the 28-year-old, addressing Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri (24).