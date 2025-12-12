  1. Residential Customers
Formula 1 Norris' wild night

SDA

12.12.2025 - 21:54

Lando Norris said at the world championship party in Tashkent that he had been partying a lot and drinking too much over the last few days
Lando Norris said at the world championship party in Tashkent that he had been partying a lot and drinking too much over the last few days
Keystone

Lando Norris enjoyed his world championship party in Tashkent - and also let himself go. In his speech, Norris said that he had become "very emotional" after the last race last Sunday and had also been "extremely drunk".

Keystone-SDA

12.12.2025, 21:54

And since then, the McLaren driver said, "I've had a great time." Norris crowned himself world champion for the first time with a 3rd place in Abu Dhabi. In doing so, the 26-year-old Englishman dethroned Dutchman Max Verstappen, who had previously won the world championship four times in a row in a Red Bull.

Verstappen was absent from the FIA gala due to illness. However, he did get in touch via a video message: "It was great to drive against you," said the 28-year-old, addressing Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri (24).

