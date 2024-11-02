Lando Norris benefited from the stable order in the McLaren team Keystone

Lando Norris wins the sprint race of the São Paulo Grand Prix. The Briton benefits from the stable order in the McLaren team.

Max Verstappen finishes third.

Verstappen's lead over Norris is reduced by two points, to 45. Show more

It took until the third-to-last lap for what was expected, what had been agreed within the team, to happen. Oscar Piastri, who had started from pole position in the other McLaren, allowed his team-mate to pass him. Norris can use every point in the battle for the world title against Max Verstappen.

The world champion in the Red Bull finished third after a successful overtaking maneuver against the Monegasque Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari on the third-last lap. Verstappen's lead in the overall standings over Norris, who triumphed for the first time in a test over the shortened distance, was thus reduced by just 2 points to 45.

The Sauber team drivers again came away empty-handed. Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu had no chance in the battle for the top eight positions that earn points in the sprint races. Bottas and Zhou finished 16th and 17th respectively.

