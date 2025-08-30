The day of the decision: Who will win the title of king at the ESAF in Mollis GL on Sunday? Now in the ticker.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Samuel Giger: "I can feel the support of the fans during the run"
Samuel Giger still has a big say in the final round. In the 6th round, he defeats Bernese heavyweight Adrian Walther. What does Giger have to say about Sunday morning? blue Sport spoke to him.
-
Interim conclusion
Slowly but surely, things are entering the final phase in Mollis. With Armon Orlik and Werner Schlegel, two north-eastern Swiss are in the lead after the 6th round. Schlegel achieves an immediate sense of achievement after his controversial defeat in the 5th course. Orlik puts Herger on his back and thus remains unbeaten.
Lurking behind the top duo is another top favorite, Michael Moser, who is only 0.75 points behind on 2b. The 20-year-old from Bern seems to have long forgotten his opening defeat against Wicki and is fully involved in the battle for the final round.
The king himself also returned to winning ways against Patrick Gobeli, but is a little further back in fourth place. Samuel Giger had a mammoth task on his hands: The man from Thurgau wins against Adrian Walther and is currently 1.25 points behind the leaders. Fabian Staudenmann is also on 57.00 points after his victory against Adrian Odermatt.
-
6th course
What will Schlegel-terror Curdin Orlik show against Domenic Schneider? The man from Thun starts offensively against the man from Eastern Switzerland, but can only put him on his stomach several times. After that, neither wrestler wants to take any more risks. In the end, the fight ends in a draw.
Armon Orlik also makes short work of the fight. The man from Graubünden turns Matthias Herger spectacularly to the ground and secures victory. Orlik thus draws level with Schlegel at the top.
Then Werner Schlegel is back in action. He is the next really tough opponent for Fritz Ramseier. Too big a chunk, as it turns out. Schlegel also seems to be still angry about the decision in 5th gear. He puts Ramseier on his back with great force in less than a minute and takes the sole lead again with a 10.
Lars Voggensperger and Sven Schurtenberger interlock. The two of them are evenly matched over the full seven minutes. 8.75 for both.
It's even quicker for the king. Joel Wicki wins the fight against Patrick Gobeli after just a few seconds. Is the king still a little frustrated from the 5th round? The score is 9.75.
Michael Moser and Marius Frank compete against each other next. Moser gets off to a flying start, but Frank manages to break free. But the resistance doesn't last long. A little later, Moser confidently secures the ten.
Fabian Staudenmann also needs a victory if he wants to have a say in the final round. The Bernese swings against Adrian Odermatt. And Staudenmann takes victory after a tough fight. However, the king contender misses out on the maximum score.
Now Samuel Giger and Adrian Walther are let loose against each other. A top-class match. And the two engage in an intense duel in which you can see that both wrestlers already have five rounds under their belts. After a good five minutes, Giger finally brings his opponent to the ground and puts him on his back. An important victory for the man from Thurgau.
Sinisha Lüscher asks Remo Rutsch to dance and immediately swings the Bernese through the air. Rutsch parries, the two make a fresh grab. Lüscher then remains in the lead and wins. The man from north-west Switzerland takes another step forward. It is quite possible that he will be given a real challenge in the 7th round.
Samir Leuppi loses to Michael Ledermann and writhes on the ground. Ledermann immediately summons the medical staff. The man from Winterthur needs treatment. A wrestler in 1st place has also been under medical care for some time. In 5th place, Ledermann does not leave Leuppi's side. The man from north-eastern Switzerland leaves the course to the applause of the audience and the support of Roger Rychen and the medical staff. Leuppi is unlikely to continue - that would be a bitter loss for the north-east Swiss. Meanwhile, the athlete in 1st place is carried off the course on a stretcher.
-
Top pairings from the 6th course
In the 6th course, Curdin Orlik once again takes on the leader of the rankings. After Schlegel, the Bernese will face Domenic Schneider, the next man from north-eastern Switzerland.
Samuel Giger is given a mega challenge. He will face Adrian Walther, one of the favorites for the title of king.
An overview of the top pairings:
Samuel Giger - Adrian Walther
Adrian Odermatt - Fabian Staudenmann
Marius Frank - Michael Moser
Patrick Gobeli - Joel Wicki
Sven Schurtenberger - Lars Voggensperger
Fritz Ramseier - Werner Schlegel
Matthias Herger - Armon Orlik
Orlik Curdin - Domenic Schneider
-
Intermediate conclusion
Sunday's first round is over - and this one is writing its very own story. Werner Schlegel is on his back for the first time. Against Curdin Orlik, he has to have the first potato written on his score sheet (an O symbolizes a defeat). There are discussions after the round: Schlegel thinks Orlik had no grip. This is true. However, only the attacking wrestler has to hold his opponent's pants in his hands. The big question here: When did Orlik become the attacking wrestler? This question remains unanswered.
Meanwhile, Samuel Giger and Fabian Staudenmann start the sunny Sunday with a victory. Both of them take the maximum score. Armon Orlik also wins flat.
Wrestling king Wicki finds no recipe against Romain Collaud. He loses. The only drawback: Wicki receives a nine. But the referee is also in the spotlight here: about halfway through the match, Wicki has his opponent very firmly on his back - but the result is not awarded.
Domenic Schneider from north-eastern Switzerland is the new leader. He defeats the surprise of Saturday, Fritz Ramseier, and inflicts the first defeat on the Bernese.
Schlegel's defeat brings the top favorites closer together again in the rankings. It remains exciting.
-
5th course: A setback for Wicki and Schlegel - Schneider in the lead
Wow! The Bernese cheer! Curdin Orlik puts the brakes on Werner Schlegel, who had been outstanding until then. Schlegel lies on his back and is annoyed. Orlik had no grip - that is correct. But the big question is: when did Orlik become the attacking wrestler in the movement? At the very end, the Bernese had his hands on the pants of the north-eastern Swiss. The judges deliberate and come to the decision: Orlik wins.
Applause for the surprise man Fritz Ramseier, who sensationally won all his fights on Saturday. The 31-year-old Bernese remains on the ground against Domenic Schneider. Schneider is on his stomach, Ramseier wants to turn the north-eastern Swiss heavyweight on his back. A Herculean task that remains unsolved. Schneider crawls to the edge of the sawdust. The two grab fresh. It then remains uneventful - until three seconds before the end. Schneider pulls and throws Ramseier flat on his back. The man from Thurgau is now the sole leader.
The starting position between Joel Wicki and Romain Collaud is clear: King Wicki is the favorite. About halfway through the match, Wicki seems to be living up to his role as favorite, but the referee does not give the result. Then Wicki gradually runs out of time. Does Collaud really have a leg up on the king? Yes. He gets a face-off from him. The Northwestern Swiss cheer - all the other federations (except Central Switzerland) are happy with them. There is a small drop of bitterness for Wicki: he receives a nine for his active swinging style, as does Collaud.
Armon Orlik ignites a firework display. He pulls Steven Moser with all his strength and throws him flat on his back after just a few seconds. Maximum score for the strong man from Graubünden. In the meantime, he takes the lead in the rankings.
And then comes the first surprise of the day! Matthias Herger counterattacks against Matthias Aeschbacher and puts him on his back.
Fabian Staudenmann is also determined to start the second day with a 10.00 - he meets Thomas Burkhalter. The man from Thurgau successfully holds out for a long time, but then Staudenmann successfully pushes him into the sawdust and gets the reward he was hoping for - a ten.
Michael Moser said at half-time yesterday that he had to go one better on Sunday. And he is almost on his back against Christian Biäsch after just a few seconds. Moser pulls away, Biäsch counters strongly. The 20-year-old from Bern turns away decisively. However, he does not let the victory slip from his grasp. Moser secures the maximum score.
Brief weather update: the arena is warming up. The first rays of sunshine find their way to the competition venue.
Brrrr, it's chilly in the arena. Some fans in the stands are wearing shorts, but (almost) no one is wearing shirts. Sweaters are in high demand. Oh, I've just spotted it: A helper with a T-shirt. He is carrying a heavy rucksack on his back - filled with coffee (or schnapps). That keeps you warm, so carrying the rucksack.
The task for Samuel Giger against Andy Murer seems to be done quickly. At the referee's call, Giger unpacks the first move and throws Andy Murer to the ground. The man from Valais fends off the attack. Giger then has to do a little more work. After determined ground work, Giger picks up the maximum score - the first at this festival.
Damian Ott needs a new opponent. Ott's opponent Fabian Stucki is injured during the fight. Because the fight has to be stopped, Ott has to fight again. Against whom remains to be seen.
Adrian Walther and Marcel Räbsamen start this wonderful Sunday with the maximum score. Walther wins against Jonas Amrhyn, Räbsamen defeats Jonas Troxler in the first round.
-
Good morning!
Hello, dear wrestling friends. We're back, and so is the sun. The first rays of sunshine are kissing the mountain peaks around Mollis. The journey to Glarnerland went smoothly once again. The concept works. Passenger traffic flows smoothly, even with public transport. Even those arriving by car speak of a good flow. Now everything is ready for a fantastic second day at the ESAF. All the fans are there on time for the 5th round, the arena is full. The wrestlers get to work.
-
Top pairings from the 5th round - Curdin Orlik should stop Werner Schlegel
The 5th round sees a groundbreaking duel between Curdin Orlik and Werner Schlegel. If Orlik wins, he puts himself in top position for the final round. If Schlegel wins, it could be very bitter for the Bernese team, especially as the retired top men around Fabian Staudenmann and Adrian Walther will have to rely on their teammates to clean up their act. An overview of the top pairings:
Samuel Giger - Andy Murer
Sven Lang - Samir Leuppi
Philipp Roth - Roger Rychen
Lukas Bissig - Adrian Odermatt
Christian Biäsch - Michael Moser
Thomas Burkhalter - Fabian Staudenmann
Matthias Aeschbacher - Matthias Herger
Valentin Steffen - Lars Voggensperger
Steven Moser - Armon Orlik
Romain Collaud - Joel Wicki
Fritz Ramseier - Domenic Schneider
Curdin Orlik - Werner Schlegel
-
Conclusion on Saturday
Werner Schlegel ends the first day of competition at the top of the rankings. The St.Gallen native wins all four of his fights, needing only a single move in three of them and countering in the 4th round at the last second against top favorite Staudenmann. A sensational performance by the 22-year-old king contender. Staudenmann's participation in the final round is thus probably over.
There is a heated debate about the fight between Samuel Giger and Michael Moser. In the slow-motion TV pictures, the man from Thurgau is very far down. This should probably have been scored as a win for the man from Bern. The down doesn't really help either of them.
King Joel Wicki is still fully in the race. Despite the setback against Armin Orlik in 4th gear, anything is still possible for the defending champion on Sunday. The same applies to the man from Graubünden.
The surprise of the day, meanwhile, is Fritz Ramseier. The man from Bern defeated all his opponents, including Sven Schurtenberger, Damian Ott and Joel Strebel. Ramseier is in second place after the first day. Could he cause a big surprise on Sunday?
The wrestlers have now called it a day. The fifth round continues tomorrow on the wrestling arena. Again here in the ticker. From 7.45 am.
-
The ranking list after the first day of competition
-
4th course
And Armin Orlik and wrestling king Joel Wicki are already on the sawdust. The stadium goes wild. However, both know that everything remains open with a defeat. The fight is accordingly calm. And ultimately ends unspectacularly with a knockdown.
There is no time to take a deep breath. Werner Schlegel 's fight against Fabian Staudenmann is the next treat. Is a single move enough for Schlegel to win again? No. Staudenmann immediately fends off the explosive swordsman from Eastern Switzerland. A quiet fight develops as a result. Neither seems prepared to take the necessary risks. However, the clock is ticking against Staudenmann here...
But Schlegel remains in control - and counters with lightning speed shortly before the end. Staudenmann takes too many risks and ends up on his back! The man from Bern is now out of the running for the final round. For the man from St.Gallen, however, things continue to go like clockwork.
And now it's really getting tough. Samuel Giger and Michael Moser go head-to-head. Giger makes the more active start, but Moser really bites into the fight. He wrestles the Thurgau fighter to the ground with an inside hook - but by no means on his back. There is real fire here. Moser strikes shortly before the end! Giger is able to save himself in the bridge as the final seconds tick away. Moser pushes and pushes, looks at the referee - but the bridge is too strong. And then the time runs out. The match is over. What a fight.
Adrian Walther and Nick Alpiger fight an intense duel. Both have the opportunity to put their opponent on his back, but in the end the time runs out and the bout ends in a submission. 8.75 for both.
Next, Marcel Bieri and Domenic Schneider grab each other by the pants. And it is Schneider from Thurgau who takes the victory. Thanks to the maximum score, he is now tied with Curdin Orlik for second place in the ranking.
The battle between Fritz Ramseier and Joel Strebel is more fiercely contested. But there is a winner here too. Ramseier! He continues his strong form of the day and, after Sven Schurtenberger and Damian Ott, also brings Strebel to the ground, where he pushes him onto his back a short time later. This earns him a 9.75 and first place in the intermediate rankings.
The next duel doesn't take long at all. Marcel Räbsamen makes short work of Dominik Zangger. But there's a wave with the audience
On with Curdin Orlik against Pirmin Reichmuth. After two minutes of feeling things out, things suddenly happen very quickly and Reichmuth lies on his back with a pain-filled face and grabs his knee. That looks like an injury... Orlik takes the lead.
Matthias Aeschbacher is not in the mood for a knockdown against Frank Marius. He routinely puts the young man from Solothurn on his back.
Sinisha Lüscher is busy with intensive defensive work against Fabian Kindlimann. The 19-year-old has to withstand the veteran on the ground. He succeeds in this endeavor. However, he does not manage to win. Lüscher and Kindlimann stand.
A wave of applause goes through the arena after about three minutes. The atmosphere is great, the top pairings also promise excitement. We are ready.
-
Top pairings in 4th gear
Oh, it's going to be a great 4th course. The top pairings have it all. Let them roll off the tongue:
Fabian Kindlimann - Sinisha Lüscher
Matthias Aeschbacher - Marius Frank
Curdin Orlik - Pirmin Reichmuth
Fritz Ramseier - Joel Strebel
Marcel Bieri - Domenic Schneider
Nick Alpiger - Adrian Walther
Samuel Giger - Michael Moser
Werner Schlegel - Fabian Staudenmann
Armon Orlik - Joel Wicki
-
Bizzeli shot put
While people are swinging in the arena, they are throwing outside the arena. And how. A 20-kilogram stone flies through the air in the stone throwing final. We didn't get half as far with the three-kilogram ball (or so) in the shot put in our secondary school days ... Since then, we haven't had a run-up.
-
Interim conclusion
After a mixed start, the Bernese top team is picking itself up. With Fabian Staudenmann and Adrian Walther, their two figureheads win.
Werner Schlegel also wins his third fight without discussion. For victory number three, he once again only needs one move and on this day only needs a few seconds and three moves. Armon Orlik and Samuel Giger also win in the north-eastern Swiss camp. The latter does not manage to get the maximum score. He pummels his opponent on the ground for a long time, but at some point the latter gives way abruptly and lies on his back.
Joel Wicki remains as strong as a bear. The wrestling king defeats the in-form Joel Strebel without discussion.
-
3rd round: The Bernese cheer - Giger's ground work does not pay off
Wrestling king Joel Wicki is up against his first Swiss opponent today. In Joel Strebel, he faces a wrestler who has the maximum score after two rounds. Wicki flexes his muscles once again. Strebel tries to counter, but the king is simply too strong. Maximum score for him.
Armon Orlik is on the move. The man from Bünden takes his third victory with a 9.75. He defeats none other than the Swiss Lars Voggensperger. A working victory for the final round participant from ESAF 2016.
Matthias Aeschbacher takes victory against Roman Zurfluh.
How good is this man today? Werner Schlegel is a real joy to watch. But you can't watch him for long. The Toggenburg native only needs one move for his third victory. Schlegel beats Matthias Herger with the maximum score.
Samuel Giger wins against Benjamin Gapany. But Giger doesn't seem to be really satisfied, especially as he wanted the maximum score. For a long time, the king contender flattened out his opponent on the ground, then Gapany suddenly gave way abruptly and lay on his back. This results in a 9.75 for Giger. Giger does not get involved in a wave with the north-eastern Swiss sector.
And yes, the Bernese also celebrate a fourth time. Fabian Staudenmann shows no weakness against Marco Good. He wins flat.
Third in a row. The Bernese section celebrates again. After Walther and Ramseier, Curdin Orlik also wins. He defeats Marc Lustenberger. Will the Bernese get their fourth win? Fabian Staudenmann is next in line.
Adrian Walther lives up to his role as favorite. He is in a good position on the ground against Michael Gwerder and goes for the maximum score - but doesn't succeed. Walther continues to make progress with a 9.75 after being defeated in the first round.
Fritz Ramseier pulls off the big surprise! He defeats Damian Ott. Ott is now badly behind with one loss and one defeat. The world looks different for Fritz Ramseier. After three fights, the non-Egyptian from Bern has 29.75 points.
The crowd favorite succeeds. Dodo Schneider pushes Jan Roth into the sawdust. Schneider brushes off his opponent's back and starts to wave to his fans.
Michael Moser is up against three Swiss from Central Switzerland. The young man from Bern wins in the third round against Reto Fankhauser. Moser has two wins and one defeat and has now made a leap forward in the rankings.
Sinisha Lüscher dances with John Grossen and throws the Bernese into the sawdust with a lightning-fast spinning movement. That looked very lively and smooth.
The energy tank is replenished - let's move on. In the afternoon, one minute is added to the duration. This is now seven minutes.
-
The top pairings from the 3rd round
Reto Fankhauser - Michael Moser
Jan Roth - Domenic Schneider
Damian Ott - Fritz Ramseier
Michael Gwerder - Adrian Walther
Marc Lustenberger - Curdin Orlik
Benjamin Gapany - Samuel Giger Giger
Marco Good - Fabian Staudenmann
Patrick Gobeli - Martin Hersche
Marius Frank - Pirmin Gmür
Matthias Herger - Werner Schlegel
Armon Orlik - Lars Voggensperger
Joel Strebel - Joel Wicki
-
Winning muni Zibu is presented to the fans
-
Conclusion at the lunch break
Joel Wicki, Armon Orlik and Werner Schlegel impress with two victories. The three king contenders win their fights confidently.
After being defeated in the first round, Samuel Giger and Fabian Staudenmann register for the federal tournament. Both win - without a maximum score.
In addition to the top trio of favorites, Joel Strebel is also hot. The man from north-west Switzerland also has two wins at the lunch break - and even more: with the maximum score, he is at the top together with Matthias Herger and Pirmin Herger.
So now Mollis and we are taking a short lunch break. We'll see you again in the afternoon.
-
2nd course: Staudenmann and Giger with their first victory
It's so nice to watch Joel Wicki swinging. The king is in such great form. It's unbelievable how, after Michael Moser, he also puts Philipp Roth in the sawdust. Second victory in the second round. It takes him just six seconds.
Werner Schlegel is hot! First he floors Pirmin Reichmuth in the first move and then he puts Lukas Bissig on the floor in a flash. The man from Toggenburg scores a 9.75.
The north-east Swiss cheer. Armon Orlik takes his second victory. He wins against Roman Wandeler with the maximum score.
It's pretty easy to spot the crowd's favorite. As soon as a murmur goes through the arena, even though there is no noteworthy event on the sawdust rings, it is clear: he is there. The favorite. Domenic Schneider enters the ring to the applause of the audience. The task against Etienne Burger is a difficult one. The fans cheer on their favorite with shouts of "Dodo, Dodo, Dodo" (Schneider's nickname). However, the energy from the stands is not enough for Schneider to win. Burger defends himself strongly. The round ends in a stalemate - unlike before the round, with applause from the Bernese.
Sinisha Lüscher is forced to face her second Swiss opponent, Marco Good. This time, the north-western Swiss fails to make the decisive move. Good is also unable to turn Lüscher's back. An attractive gait ends in defeat. The audience applauds. The judges also consider the fight good enough for a 9 for both.
An announcement has just been made in the stadium that spectators should please dispose of their empty glass bottles as quickly as possible. These would fall between the railings and hit people outside the arena. Afterwards, the announcer makes people laugh: "I recommend switching to Kafi schnapps." These come in a plastic cup. The next laugh follows immediately: "Sorry, I can't do that in French."
Second victory for Marius Frank. He defeats Kevin Waser.
Fabian Staudenmann goes for the maximum score against This Kolb. He lifts his opponent on the ground and attempts the flat throw. Kolb fights back, but is soon lying on his back. 9.75 for Staudenmann.
Samuel Giger makes short work of Fabian Stucki. The man from Thurgau throws the Bernese into the sawdust in the first move. No maximum score, as Giger still has to press on.
Like Ott, Adrian Walther also takes his first victory. The Bernese heavyweight floors Sven Lang.
Suddenly all the spectators rise from their seats. It starts to rain. The wrestling fans put on their pellicles - some hastily, some leisurely.
After Damian Ott unsuccessfully worked over heavyweight Adrian Walther on the ground for around six minutes, he wins his second round after around four minutes. The submission against Walther is followed by victory against Fredi Bruhin. This time, the Toggenburg native scores 9.75 for his good work on the ground.
-
Top pairings from the 2nd round
Fredi Bruhin - Damian Ott
Samir Leuppi - Steven Moser
Curdin Orlik - Pirmin Suter
Samuel Giger - Fabian Stucki
This Kolb - Fabian Staudenmann
Marius Frank - Kevin Waser
Martin Hersche - Marco Reichmuth Marco Reichmuth
Marco Good - Sinisha Lüscher
Etienne Burger - Domenic Schneider
Luca Müller - Joel Strebel
Armon Orlik - Roman Wandeler
Lukas Bissig - Werner Schlegel
Philipp Roth - Joel Wicki
-
No traffic chaos - only a quarter of the parking spaces occupied
The feared traffic chaos at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis GL failed to materialize on Saturday. Only a quarter of the parking spaces provided were occupied. The organizing committee was relieved. Read more here.
In contrast to road traffic, there was a crowd in the pedestrian zone at the exits of the wrestling arena after the first course. It had been noticed that there were additional streams of visitors at the toilets, explained Kamm.
Security personnel were then called out to disperse the streams of visitors. However, the situation didn't feel quite as bad in the middle, according to the OC President.
-
Interim conclusion
Sooodeli. The 1st course is through. The Bernese get off to a bad start. Fabian Staudenmann is defeated, Adrian Walther is defeated, Michael Moser loses, several Swiss are on their backs.
Meanwhile, Joel Wicki proves his incredible strength and leaves Michael Moser no chance. The young guns around Sinisha Lüscher (19), Marius Frank (20) and Lukas Bissig (22) also get off to a strong start. The non-Egyptians win their fights.
Samuel Giger starts with a knockdown. He is more active against Staudenmann and manages a dangerous move. Armon Orlik and Werner Schlegel from north-eastern Switzerland start with a victory. The latter defeats Pirmin Reichmuth in the first move.
This means that Wicki, Schlegel and Orlik are three contenders to be king at the start of the festival.
-
1st course: Non-Eidgenossen put Böse Berner on his back ++ Cheers for cheers for the Central Swiss
Joel Wicki gets off to a strong start - and with a little excitement. The wrestling king turns Michael Moser onto his back, lets go of the hold, but the referee does not award the result. Moser was really deep in the sawdust. But it's time to grab it again, the fight continues. Wicki pulls several times and wins! The Central Swiss escalate. Their king gets off to a royal start!
"Fäbu, Fäbu, Fäbu" shout the Bernese fans towards Fabian Staudenmann in 7th place. The reaction from north-eastern Switzerland follows immediately. "Sämi, Sämi, Sämi" shouts the NOS sector to Samuel Giger. There are enormous forces at play between the two top favorites. Giger pulls dangerously once, otherwise the powerhouses neutralize each other. The course ends in a standstill.
Adrian Walther starts right away against Damian Ott and pulls. But Ott counters and gets his chance on the ground - a situation that Ott likes and loves. The task against the two-meter man is a difficult one. But the Toggenburg native takes his time with this very task on the ground. Second after second passes. Ott tries to turn Walther several times, but is unsuccessful. Stuck. It was a fight that doesn't happen that often. The two were on the ground for almost six minutes - without even getting a fresh grip.
What a demonstration of power from Werner Schlegel! The arena in Mollis shakes. The north-eastern Swiss throws Pirmin Reichmuth flat on his back after nine seconds. Wow!
... and the Bernese sector remains silent while the north-eastern Swiss cheer. Armon Orlik clenches his fist! The man from Graubünden defeats Matthias Aeschbacher and scores a 9.75. A strong start for the king contender.
The Central Swiss are back in action - and once again a Bernese Swiss falls to a non-Swiss. Marco Reichmuth puts Severin Schwander on his back. The loud cheers echo through the arena. It's important to note that the Central Swiss are located right next to the media stand, so we can hear them a little better than the Bernese in the stands on the other side of the arena, for example. But the Bernese also have less to cheer about so far ...
After his warm-up jumps, Nick Alpiger moves into the sawdust. He starts right away against Marcel Räbsamen. After just over three minutes of action, Räbsamen demonstrates his defensive skills. Alpiger is unable to deal with the north-eastern Swiss fighter decisively on the ground. The fight ends in a stalemate.
Nick Alpiger bounces back and forth next to the judges' table. He is about to have his first fight. If you want to read a bit about him in the meantime: We were guests at his parents' house in the spring. Meanwhile, Marcel Bieri presents Romain Collaud.
Samir Leuppi and Curdin Orlik don't risk anything and start the day with a single loss. 8.75 is the logical conclusion.
Nothing happens for almost five minutes between Joel Strebel and Lario Kramer either. Strebel pulls with Kurz and throws Kramer onto his back. Strong action from the north-western Swiss.
Domenic "Dodo" Schneider and Bernhard Kämpf neutralize each other. Nothing at all happens for five minutes - apart from the two of them repeatedly re-engaging when they leave the pitch. Then Dodo sees his chance, unpacks a perfect looping shot and defeats Kämpf.
The Central Swiss cheer a second time. Sven Schurtenberger puts Martin Roth on his back in the follow-through. Lightning victory for Schurtenberger. And the third cheer from Central Switzerland follows. Marc Lustenberger defeats Steffen Konrad on position 1 - another Bernese Swiss falls against a non-Swiss.
The ESAF is a very special event for Roger Rychen, especially as it takes place in his home country. The opening round not far from his parents' house fails. The Glarus native falls against Lars Voggensperger in the first round and loses after the north-west Swiss's ground work.
Small weather interlude: the clouds gradually clear on the horizon. The sky opens up. It is still cloudy over the arena in Mollis. Sweaters are still popular in the stands and the temperatures are ideal for the wrestlers - not too cold, not too warm.
Deafening noise in the arena! Another Swiss from Bern falls against a non-Swiss. The 22-year-old Lukas Bissig wins against Matthieu Burger with the maximum score. The Central Swiss sector celebrates.
After Lüscher, fellow association member Marius Frank also wins his first round. The 20-year-old also defeats Dominik Gasser, a Swiss national, in the second round.
Sinisha Lüscher kills the first Swiss. The 19-year-old defeats Patrick Schenk flat. A perfect start for the contender for a wreath and Nöldi Forrer's candidate for favorite shocker.
-
The wrestlers step out of the arena - the swing begins
The march-in is over, now it's time to fight. Here is an overview of the top pairings.
The top pairings at the ESAF
- Joel Wicki - Michael Moser
- Samuel Giger - Fabian Staudenmann
- Damian Ott - Adrian Walther
- Pirmin Reichmuth - Werner Schlegel
- Matthias Aeschbacher - Armon Orlik
- Marcel Bieri - Romain Collaud
- Nick Alpiger - Marcel Räbsamen
- Curdin Orlik - Samir Leuppi
- Lario Kramer - Joel Strebel
- Domenic Schneider - Bernhard Kämpf
-
Division boss calls for an offensive style of wrestling
Before it's time to say: wrestlers, get to work, Stefan Strebel has his say. The technical director of the ESV says to the athletes: "I expect an offensive style of wrestling. Be tough, but fair. I hope that you can achieve your goals."
-
Hello, ESAF!
The hearts of the Schwing fans are leaping. It's going looooos! The wrestlers march into the arena.
-
The wrestlers march in at 8 o'clock
The coffee stands are emptying, the arena is getting fuller and fuller. The wrestlers enter in a few minutes.
-
Pumped trains, meter-long queues in front of the coffee stands and the first hot dogs
Thousands of people make an early morning pilgrimage to the pretty Glarnerland town of Mollis. It's not every day that there is a packed train at 5:50 on a Saturday morning, but this is the case at the ESAF weekend.
Crowds also gather in front of the food and drink stands. The first hot dogs are already over the counter shortly after seven o'clock. "We haven't sold that many of them yet, but we have sold some coffee," says the vendor.
-
What can Sinisha Lüscher do?
Sinisha Lüscher is the first to step into the sawdust ring where the top matches are held. The north-western Swiss will face Swiss Patrick Schenk in 7th place.
In Mollis, the 19-year-old is aiming for his first federal wreath. Nöldi Forrer says on blue Sport that he believes Lüscher will become the fear of the favorites.
-
Nick Alpiger: "I'm not doing myself any favors if I say I want to be king of wrestling"
Nick Alpiger will be up against Marcel Räbsamen in the first round. Will the runner-up succeed in taking the throne at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis? The man from Aargau opened the doors of his parents' house to blue Sport in the spring.
-
This is how hard top wrestler Staudenmann trains for the title of king
blue Sport reporter Linus Hämmerli doesn't want to get into the sawdust with Bernese wrestler Fabian Staudenmann - it's too dangerous. He prefers to lift weights with the powerhouse in the gym.
-
Grüeziwohl ...
... and welcome to the ticker of the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival. The time has finally come! The highlight of the wrestling season takes place in Mollis. It starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday. blue Sport takes you into the atmosphere and the action around and in the pretty arena in Glarus.