Wow! The Bernese cheer! Curdin Orlik puts the brakes on Werner Schlegel, who had been outstanding until then. Schlegel lies on his back and is annoyed. Orlik had no grip - that is correct. But the big question is: when did Orlik become the attacking wrestler in the movement? At the very end, the Bernese had his hands on the pants of the north-eastern Swiss. The judges deliberate and come to the decision: Orlik wins.

Applause for the surprise man Fritz Ramseier, who sensationally won all his fights on Saturday. The 31-year-old Bernese remains on the ground against Domenic Schneider. Schneider is on his stomach, Ramseier wants to turn the north-eastern Swiss heavyweight on his back. A Herculean task that remains unsolved. Schneider crawls to the edge of the sawdust. The two grab fresh. It then remains uneventful - until three seconds before the end. Schneider pulls and throws Ramseier flat on his back. The man from Thurgau is now the sole leader.

The starting position between Joel Wicki and Romain Collaud is clear: King Wicki is the favorite. About halfway through the match, Wicki seems to be living up to his role as favorite, but the referee does not give the result. Then Wicki gradually runs out of time. Does Collaud really have a leg up on the king? Yes. He gets a face-off from him. The Northwestern Swiss cheer - all the other federations (except Central Switzerland) are happy with them. There is a small drop of bitterness for Wicki: he receives a nine for his active swinging style, as does Collaud.

Armon Orlik ignites a firework display. He pulls Steven Moser with all his strength and throws him flat on his back after just a few seconds. Maximum score for the strong man from Graubünden. In the meantime, he takes the lead in the rankings.

And then comes the first surprise of the day! Matthias Herger counterattacks against Matthias Aeschbacher and puts him on his back.

Fabian Staudenmann is also determined to start the second day with a 10.00 - he meets Thomas Burkhalter. The man from Thurgau successfully holds out for a long time, but then Staudenmann successfully pushes him into the sawdust and gets the reward he was hoping for - a ten.

Michael Moser said at half-time yesterday that he had to go one better on Sunday. And he is almost on his back against Christian Biäsch after just a few seconds. Moser pulls away, Biäsch counters strongly. The 20-year-old from Bern turns away decisively. However, he does not let the victory slip from his grasp. Moser secures the maximum score.

Brief weather update: the arena is warming up. The first rays of sunshine find their way to the competition venue.

Brrrr, it's chilly in the arena. Some fans in the stands are wearing shorts, but (almost) no one is wearing shirts. Sweaters are in high demand. Oh, I've just spotted it: A helper with a T-shirt. He is carrying a heavy rucksack on his back - filled with coffee (or schnapps). That keeps you warm, so carrying the rucksack.

The task for Samuel Giger against Andy Murer seems to be done quickly. At the referee's call, Giger unpacks the first move and throws Andy Murer to the ground. The man from Valais fends off the attack. Giger then has to do a little more work. After determined ground work, Giger picks up the maximum score - the first at this festival.

Damian Ott needs a new opponent. Ott's opponent Fabian Stucki is injured during the fight. Because the fight has to be stopped, Ott has to fight again. Against whom remains to be seen.

Adrian Walther and Marcel Räbsamen start this wonderful Sunday with the maximum score. Walther wins against Jonas Amrhyn, Räbsamen defeats Jonas Troxler in the first round.