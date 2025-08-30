Switzerland has a new wrestling king: nine years after his defeat in the final round in Estavayer-le-Lac, Armon Orlik from Graubünden has ascended to the throne.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The new wrestling king is Armon Orlik.

Because there is no winner in the final round between Samuel Giger and Werner Schlegel, Orlik finishes the festival with the highest number of points and becomes king.

Fabian Staudenmann achieves a top result with 2nd place. Joel Wicki finishes the festival in 9th place.

Orlik's victory ends an 18-year dry spell for the north-east Swiss. Jörg Abderhalden last won the title of king for the NOSV in 2007. Show more

Armon Orlik is the wrestling king. The man from Graubünden is the measure of all things at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. Nine years after his defeat in the final round against Matthias Glarner in Estavayer-le-Lac, he is not to be denied the title of king.

Armon Orlik celebrates on the shoulders of Samuel Giger, right, and Werner Schlegel. KEYSTONE

For his sole triumph, however, he is dependent on outside influence. After the seventh round, the judges give Samuel Giger and Werner Schlegel, who are tied on points, the go-ahead for the final round. Orlik wins his last fight with a demonstration of power against Pirmin Reichmuth. It is therefore also clear: if there is no winner in the final round, Orlik is the wrestling king. And this scenario comes true. Giger and Schlegel lose, Orlik is jubilant.

On Saturday morning, Orlik makes a strong start to the festival. He defeats none other than Matthias Aeschbacher. He then continues his winning streak, knocking Roman Wandeler and Lars Voggensperger into the sawdust. At the end of the first day at the ESAF, he joins forces with the then reigning king Joel Wicki - and wins. Orlik starts Sunday in the sunshine with two maximum scores. This is followed by a second and the royal victory against Pirmin Reichmuth.

Orlik poses with the winning muni Zibu. KEYSTONE

Staudenmann and Wicki beaten

Behind King Orlik, Fabian Staudenmann is the best. The evil Bernese had a mixed Saturday. After four rounds, his score sheet shows one win and one defeat. At half-time, he is trailing badly in terms of the final round.

One night later, Staudenmann comes back loaded. The 25-year-old strings together victory after victory. After the 7th round, he is a quarter of a point short of being involved in the discussion about the final round.

In the Bernese camp, this additional quarter point should have come in the fight against Domenic Schneider. Staudenmann bodied Schneider - for some a flat throw, but not for the judges. So Staudenmann received a 9.75.

Wrestling king Joel Wicki finishes the festival in ninth place. Three defeats are too many for a top result in the final standings. Meanwhile, the young, up-and-coming Michael Moser achieves a top result. The 20-year-old from Bern wins his first federal wreath and finishes the festival in 3rd place.

Orlik's victory marks the end of a fantastic festival and a long dry spell for the north-eastern Swiss. The 30-year-old is the first wrestling king from the NOS Association since Jörg Abderhalden in Aarau in 2007.

