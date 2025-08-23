Johann André Forfang (left) and Marius Lindvik are banned for three months Keystone

The Norwegian ski jumpers Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang have been banned for three months in the manipulation scandal uncovered at the World Championships in Trondheim.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The International Ski Federation (FIS) and its Ethics Commission have agreed on the penalty. Lindvik and Forfang have accepted the sanction. The duration of the ban allows them to be back at the start of the winter with the Olympic Games as the highlight. If necessary, the time already served will be deducted from the three months. Lindvik and Forfang have already had to take a three-week break following the World Cup scandal. A subsequent exclusion from this year's World Championships has not been discussed.

The scandal surrounding the manipulated suits of the Norwegian ski jumpers overshadowed the title competitions at the end of February and beginning of March. Anonymously filmed and published videos showed how those responsible for the local team altered competition suits in an unacceptable way. An unauthorized seam was attached to provide more stability in the air.

Three coaches and five jumpers were provisionally suspended during the World Championships. After the investigation by the independent ethics office - in five months 38 witnesses were interviewed and 88 pieces of evidence viewed - only world champion Lindvik and Olympic team champion Forfang remained. Both now agreed that they should have examined the adjustments and asked questions about them. However, they are not accused of any actual knowledge of the manipulations.

It remains to be seen how those responsible will be judged. Norwegian broadcaster TV2 recently reported that head coach Magnus Brevig, who has since been relieved of his duties, and two assistants who have also been dismissed are facing 18-month bans.

