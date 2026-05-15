In the preliminary round, the Norwegians lost to Canada in overtime and finished second in their group behind the record-breaking world champions. Now they got their revenge and won their first ever medal in World Championship history.

Although they squandered a 2-0 lead in the final 76 seconds of regulation time, Noah Steen scored his seventh goal of the tournament after three and a half minutes of extra time to deliver the lucky punch.

The Norwegians took the lead in the 8th minute; Emilio Pettersen benefited from a goalkeeping error when Jet Greaves lost the puck behind his own goal. In the middle third, Stian Solberg increased the lead to 2:0 with a deflected shot (33'). The Canadians then rebelled once more. Robert Thomas scored a brace - the 2:2 was scored seven seconds before the end of regulation time.

Haukeland outstanding

The success of the playfully inferior Norwegians was somewhat fortunate, but not undeserved in the end because they wanted the win more than the Canadians with their superstars Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini. In addition, goalie Henrik Haukeland (46 saves) of the Straubing Tigers was outstanding.

Canada, who lost 4:2 to Finland in the semi-final on Saturday evening, traditionally attaches little importance to a bronze medal. In the motherland of field hockey, the motto is: gold or nothing. The last time the Canadians won a bronze game was in 1995, since then they have now lost in the "small" final for the sixth time.

The Norwegians crowned an outstanding World Championship, in which they defeated the Czech Republic and their big neighbor Sweden, with the unexpected medal.