After a strong season, Henrik Kristoffersen has every reason to celebrate during the summer break. Photo: Keystone

Henrik Kristoffersen reveals on social media that he married his childhood sweetheart Tonje Barkenes last weekend. The two have been a couple since 2016 and have a son together.

Luca Betschart

"Mr. & Mrs. Kristoffersen - 28.06.25. Love you forever!" wrote Henrik Kristoffersen on Instagram on Monday, announcing his wedding to his childhood sweetheart Tonje Barkenes. The two have been a couple since 2016 and their son Emil was born in 2023.

The post is accompanied by numerous congratulations from the world of skiing. Norway's ski stars Ragnhild Mowinckel, Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, Adrian Smiseth Sejersted and the retired Kjetil Jansrud also sent their congratulations.

In sporting terms, Kristoffersen is banking on a change for the new season. After just one year, the 30-year-old is surprisingly parting ways with his coach Jörgen Nordlund. A replacement is already in place: The technical specialist will now be coached by 22-year-old Tobias Rövde - and after three second places in the overall World Cup, he is setting his sights on the next challenge: the Olympic season. The goal: to finally be at the top.

