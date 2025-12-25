Norwegian biathlete Bakken was wearing a high-altitude mask when he died - Gallery The Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has died, the background is not yet clear. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Norwegian Sivert Guttorm Bakken shooting standing up. Image: dpa Norwegian biathlete Bakken was wearing a high-altitude mask when he died - Gallery The Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has died, the background is not yet clear. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Norwegian Sivert Guttorm Bakken shooting standing up. Image: dpa

World Cup starter Sivert Guttorm Bakken is found dead in his hotel room. A detail is now coming to light - but the national association is not yet willing to draw any causal links.

DPA dpa

Following the death of Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken, the first details have come to light. As the Norwegian Biathlon Federation announced in a press release, the 27-year-old was wearing an altitude training mask when he was found dead in his hotel room in Lavazè, Italy.

The federation is "currently unaware of the circumstances surrounding the acquisition and use of this mask". They will try to obtain further information on this matter in the coming days.

The athlete's autopsy will be carried out in Italy over the Christmas holidays, the federation also announced. Contact has been established between the Italian police and the relatives.

Secretary General appeals to the media

There will be no information on possible causal links at present. "The police and forensic medicine will clarify the course of events and the cause of death. As soon as we have more information, we will inform the press," the association announced.

Emilie Nordskar, the acting secretary general of the Norwegian Biathlon Federation, also appealed to the press: "We understand the media's need for information, but at the same time it is essential that the police and forensics on site are given the necessary peace and quiet to do their work and establish the facts."

Bakken was recently back among the world's best

Bakken was once considered a great talent. He made his World Cup debut in March 2022. He also won a World Cup in the same year. However, he suffered a health setback shortly afterwards, suffering from myocarditis. It was not until the 2024/25 season that he made his comeback in the IBU Cup, where he proved himself with several podium finishes.

This winter, Bakken also returned to the World Cup squad and achieved several top ten finishes. Most recently, he finished fifth in the last sprint race of the year in Le Grand-Bornand, France, last Friday.