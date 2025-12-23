The Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has died. (archive picture) Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/dpa

The Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has died. The 27-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Lavazè, Italy, the national federation and the Biathlon World Federation announced on Tuesday. Nothing is yet known about the background.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with Sivert's family and all those who were close to him, both in Norway and abroad. We are cooperating with the local Italian authorities," said Emilie Nordskar, acting Secretary General of the Norwegian Biathlon Federation.

World federation president Olle Dahlin was "deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news". Sivert's comeback was "a source of immense joy for the entire biathlon family and an inspiring example of his resilience and determination", the Swede said in a press release: "His death at such a young age is unbelievable, but he will remain unforgotten and forever be in our hearts."

Health setback

Bakken was once considered a great talent. He made his World Cup debut in March 2022. He also won a World Cup in the same year. Shortly afterwards, he was set back by myocarditis, which made an operation necessary. It was not until the 2024/25 season that he made his comeback in the IBU Cup, where he proved himself with several podium finishes.

Bakken returned to the World Cup this winter and achieved several top ten finishes. At the season opener in Östersund two weeks ago, he finished fourth over 20 kilometers.

Teammate Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen expressed his dismay on Instagram: "You were back!!! At the top of the range, at the top of Norway's highest mountains and at the top of life. The more you trained, the wider you looked. You were the façade of dedication. Rest in peace now."

Promise from a friend: Will make you proud

Italian Tommaso Giacomel was also stunned. "We had planned to go skiing together today, but you didn't show up. We had also planned to celebrate New Year's Eve together, but you won't be there. Life was already so hard on you, stopping you for a long time over two years ago ... and now this. THIS IS NOT FAIR!!!" the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram.

He made a promise to his deceased friend: "From this moment on I will carry you with me - not only in every race, but in every training session and every moment of my life. It will be really hard to train and fight without you in the future, but I will do my best to make you proud."