Not one of the favored sprinters, but a breakaway rider wins the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Norwegian Fredrik Dversnes celebrates a surprise victory in Milan.

The 157 flat kilometers between Voghera and Milan should have been a feast for the specialists in the bunch sprints. But for once, the breakaways had the last word and were lucky that the peloton did not organize itself better towards the end. Two-time stage winner Paul Magnier won the sprint of the peloton.

However, the story of the stage was written by Fredrik Dversnes, Miro Maestri, Martin Marcellusi and Mattia Bais, who broke away shortly after the start and rode together at the front for over 150 kilometers. In the final sprint, the Norwegian clearly beat the three Italians.

Nothing changed in the overall classification. Jonas Vingegaard remains in the lead 2:26 minutes ahead of the Portuguese Afonso Eulalio. Regeneration is on the agenda for Monday before the 16th stage in Ticino from Bellinzona to Carì on Tuesday, with a final climb in the first category.