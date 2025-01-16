Will he return to the international cross-country trails? Petter Northug is planning a comeback, now for Austria. Keystone

A sensation is on the horizon in cross-country skiing: Norwegian superstar Petter Northug wants to compete for Austria at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

As the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) confirmed to the APA news agency on Thursday, the 39-year-old record-breaking world champion has received a request from the association to switch nations. Norwegian media had previously reported on the plans of Northug, who ended his career in December 2018. The double Olympic champion and 13-time world champion recently impressed at the Norwegian championships.

On Wednesday, the veteran finished 8th in the 10 km race at the national championships, outperforming several Norwegian World Cup starters. However, a starting place in the World Cup team is currently out of reach for the veteran, as national coach Eirik Myhr Nossum confirmed to the Norwegian newspaper "VG". A return to the big stage therefore only seems to be possible for Northug in a roundabout way.

ÖSV processes request

"I think many people think it's a joke. But in a month and a half it could suddenly be a reality," Northug told "VG" on Thursday about his plans. Northug's request is currently being processed by the ÖSV and the sports ministry has already been informed, according to the federation. There is also contact with the Norwegian federation, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a change of nation.

Most recently, Northug worked as a TV pundit; in December, the two-time 2010 Olympic champion and long-time rival of Dario Cologna spoke for the first time about his plans with Austria. "The federation is enthusiastic," said Northug, who remained active in sport after retiring six years ago. A move to Liechtenstein was also on the table, but is no longer an option.

The request must now be confirmed by the ÖSV before the next steps can be taken, Northug emphasized. "There will be more clarity in a month's time." Northug won his last gold medals at the 2015 World Championships in Falun. The World Championships will be held again in Sweden in 2027, where Northug is also ideally aiming to compete for Austria.

