At the end of the 11th stage of the Tour de France in Nevers, Norway's Sören Wärenskjold outwits the top sprinters and wins his first stage of the Tour de France.

Sören Wärenskjold launched his sprint very early and then, much to his own surprise, remained in the lead until the end. Olav Kooij of the Netherlands, winner of Stage 5, finished in second place. Nothing changed in the overall standings on this flat stage; Tadej Pogacar remains the clear leader.