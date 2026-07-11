Linda Noskova wins the all-Czech final at Wimbledon. The 21-year-old defeats Karolina Muchova in three sets, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, to claim her first Grand Slam title.

In front of Princess Kate, tennis player Linda Noskova won the all-Czech Wimbledon final in a nail-biting thriller and celebrated her first Grand Slam title. After a one-sided start to the final, the 21-year-old defeated her compatriot Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 and secured a record Wimbledon prize purse of approximately 4.2 million euros.

However, the final score doesn't reflect just how dramatic the match was. Noskova had already taken a 6-2, 5-2 lead and looked like the sure winner as early as the second set. But when it came time to close out the match, Noskova's nerves got the better of her. She failed to convert five match points in the second set, lost five games in a row, and dropped the set. But the world No. 12 fought her way back into the match—and won after 2 hours and 27 minutes.

In front of Princess Kate

Princess Kate watched the first Grand Slam final featuring two Czech professional tennis players since 1968 from the front row of the Royal Box.

Princess Kate is here. Associated Press

She is the patron of the tennis classic in southwest London and watched as Noskova ultimately became the youngest Wimbledon champion in 15 years. In 2011, another Czech player, Petra Kvitova, also celebrated victory at the grass-court classic at the age of 21.

Muchova (29) also lost the second Grand Slam final of her career. In 2023, she had lost to Poland's Iga Swiatek at the French Open. She will receive prize money of approximately 2.1 million euros.