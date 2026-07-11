What a drama! In the first all-Czech Grand Slam final in history, spectators watch one-sided tennis for a good hour. World No. 12 Linda Noskova has everything under control, doesn’t lose a single service game, and leads 6–2, 5–2. Five missed match points in three different games later, a completely new match begins.

And in this set—as if the half-hour stretch in which she lost five games in a row had never happened—Noskova regained her dominant form. She took a 3-0 lead in the deciding set, served superbly once again, and this time didn’t allow a comeback. One hour and twenty minutes after her first match point, she converts her sixth match point with an ace after just under two and a half hours. The maturity with which the 21-year-old handles the setback is impressive.

Muchova, who is eight years older, could only briefly dream of her first title in her second Grand Slam final. She had lost her first final three years ago in Paris to the “Queen of Clay,” Iga Swiatek, also in three sets. Still, with a tenacious performance, she prevented a second consecutive one-sided final following Swiatek’s 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova a year ago.

For Noskova, this is only her third tournament victory at the WTA level, following two relatively minor wins in Monterrey on hard court and three weeks ago in Berlin on grass. But she had already shown signs of her good form back then. In Grand Slam tournaments, a quarterfinal appearance at the 2024 Australian Open had previously been her lone highlight.