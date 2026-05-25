Alexis Bayard, Ian Hauri and Lucas Malcotti (from left to right) embody the Swiss (team) fencing miracle at the moment. Keystone

The Swiss épée fencers have won three out of five Team World Cups. After Vancouver and Fujairah, the Swiss also triumphed in Bern for the first time. A true fencing miracle!

Keystone-SDA SDA

Because the Swiss victories are not that easy to explain. Alexis Bayard, Lucas Malcotti, Ian Hauri and Sven Vineis are ranked 19th, 22nd, 53rd and 60th in the individual world rankings. Only Bayard also qualified for the direct elimination of the best 64 in the individual over Whitsun. However, when the quartet competes as a team, everything works at the moment.

The World Cups are now followed by the title fights: first the European Championships in France in June, then the World Championships in Hong Kong in July. "It would be a bitter disappointment for me if I didn't win any medals at these championships," says national coach Daniel Jerant after the victory in Bern. The Frenchman has only been working with the epee fencers for six months; in Bern, Jerant enjoyed his first home appearance.

Four players in the top 60

What do the athletes say about the sensational successes? Lucas Malcotti, the second Valais player in the national team alongside Bayard, asks back: "Not bad, is it?", only to add: "It's actually incredible. Now we have to take this momentum with us to the European and World Championships."

But how can it be explained that Switzerland is rushing from World Cup victory to World Cup victory with only one top 20 athlete (Bayard) and three other top 60 fencers? Hungary (with 3 fencers in the top 13), Italy (3 in the top 17) and world champion Japan (3 in the top 16) appear to be vastly superior to the Swiss.

Max Heinzer, the former world number 1 and now president of the federation, tries to explain to Keystone-SDA. "Of course we are mega-excited about these results. The new national coach (Daniel Jerant) has formed the team into a unit. I also think that the Swiss fencers can play out their qualities better as a team."

Six penalty shoot-outs

You'll have to explain that, Mr. Heinzer: "In the individual competition with almost 400 participants over two days with three longer bouts, the athletic aspect is much more important. The Swiss are physically and athletically good, but technically and tactically they are world class. That suits them in the team competition with shorter battles and repeated breaks."

Heinzer doesn't want to put the brakes on euphoria either, "but we also have to realize that a lot has gone for us in the three World Cup victories." Heinzer compares it to a football team that has to go into a penalty shoot-out six times and always wins: "In Bern, a single goal decided the quarter-final against Kazakhstan (after leading by 10 points) and the semi-final against France. You have to fight for and earn this competitive luck again at the European and World Championships."

"Want to be top in the singles too"

Alexis Bayard can tell you a thing or two about that. On Saturday in the singles, he managed the perfect match against team Olympic champion Gergely Siklosi (15:4), but in the round of 16 he lost to Tibor Andrasfi, another Hungarian, 10:11 in extra time after leading shortly before the end. "When you lose like that, you're always sad and disappointed," says Bayard. On Whit Sunday, Bayard was glad that his team-mate from Valais, Lucas Malcotti, played extra time in the semi-final against France and won after 19 seconds.

The Grand Prix de Berne thus ended on Whit Sunday "the way we all like it". The European and World Championships can come! And it's not as if the Swiss fencing miracle is limited to the team. Bayard and Hauri have also achieved podium finishes in the singles this season. Malcotti won the home World Cup in Bern three years ago (in the final against Bayard). "We also want to be top in the singles," the épée fencers emphasized in unison that evening in Bern.

Next GP in five months

It was also announced on the sidelines of the Bern GP that the international federation will announce the competition program for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles in May. The "Grand Prix de Berne" will no longer take place in May, but in November, meaning that there will be another event in five months this year. For the fencing association, however, this also means that it will have to raise the budget of just under CHF 200,000 twice in 2026.