The national team makes an entire country proud Not every fairy tale has a happy ending, but ...

Switzerland once again has to settle for the silver medal. Keystone

The Swiss ice hockey team has written its own summer fairytale. One without a happy ending. But also one that has united an entire country behind it.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss field hockey team wrote its own summer fairytale and inspired an entire country on its way to the World Cup final.

Defeat to Finland in the final put an end to their dream of winning their first World Cup title, but great sporting stories are remembered even without a happy ending.

This team created unforgettable moments with passion, cohesion and dedication and raised hopes of the long-awaited title win in the future. Show more

In 2006, Germany experienced a summer fairytale at its home World Cup. The team under coach Jogi Löw inspired the country and came close to the long-awaited fourth World Cup title. But after 54, 74 and 90, it was not to be 2006, as sung by Sportfreunde Stiller, when the DFB team became world champions again. In the semi-final, Germany failed dramatically after extra time against Italy, who went on to win the title.

That is precisely why this summer fairytale lives on to this day. Not every great story needs a happy ending. Sometimes it is remembered for precisely that reason.

The fairytale ends with the summer

Switzerland was also able to dream of its own fairytale in the last two weeks of May. The national field hockey team thrilled the fans, won nine games in a row and marched all the way to the final. Not only was the stadium sold out at Swiss matches, the fan zone was also bursting at the seams. This national team inspired the country - far beyond the ice hockey fans.

But just as abruptly as the thunderstorm interrupted the summer on this Sunday evening, this dream of gold also came to an end. Switzerland loses a dramatic final against Finland 0:1 after extra time.

The disappointment remains. Again it was not enough. Silver again. Tears again. Another missed opportunity to win their first World Cup title.

The waiting and the longing continue

And yet, with a little distance, we will remember what a great achievement the team made. Jan Cadieux's team not only played strongly, but also fought with passion, solidarity and dedication. It sparked emotions, raised hopes and brought a country together. Unfortunately, not every outstanding performance is rewarded with gold in the end.

Switzerland must therefore continue to wait for its first world championship title. But this team has created something that goes beyond medals. They have given the country unforgettable moments.

The next chance to win the title will be in Germany in 2027. The wait goes on - and so does the longing. And perhaps this summer fairytale will have a happy ending after all.

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