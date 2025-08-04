No serious match since his Wimbledon exit: Novak Djokovic Keystone

After the Masters 1000 tournament in Canada, Novak Djokovic will also miss next week's tournament in Cincinnati.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the organizer confirmed a report on the sports website "The Athletic", the 24-time Grand Slam champion has cancelled his participation.

This means that the 38-year-old Serb will not have played a serious match at the US Open since losing the Wimbledon semi-final.

In contrast to the current tournament in Toronto, numbers 1 and 2 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be back in Cincinnati.