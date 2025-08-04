  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

No serious match at the US Open Novak Djokovic also cancels for Cincinnati

SDA

4.8.2025 - 21:32

No serious match since his Wimbledon exit: Novak Djokovic
No serious match since his Wimbledon exit: Novak Djokovic
Keystone

After the Masters 1000 tournament in Canada, Novak Djokovic will also miss next week's tournament in Cincinnati.

Keystone-SDA

04.08.2025, 21:32

04.08.2025, 22:39

As the organizer confirmed a report on the sports website "The Athletic", the 24-time Grand Slam champion has cancelled his participation.

This means that the 38-year-old Serb will not have played a serious match at the US Open since losing the Wimbledon semi-final.

In contrast to the current tournament in Toronto, numbers 1 and 2 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be back in Cincinnati.

More from the department

Jimmy Vesey. NHL veteran for Servette

Jimmy VeseyNHL veteran for Servette

"Unsportsmanlike crap"Quarrel among sprint stars: Lyles and Bednarek clash at the finish line

Swiss rider banned for 6 months. Rider Sibylle Vogt explains positive cocaine test with sex

Swiss rider banned for 6 monthsRider Sibylle Vogt explains positive cocaine test with sex