Tennis star Djokovic is determined to win his historic 25th Grand Slam title. But Alcaraz and Sinner could once again stand in his way. How will his body play along this time?

Even world number one Aryna Sabalenka was happy to slip into the role of ball girl for Novak Djokovic. As the Serbian tennis star trained for the US Open and the hunt for his next milestone in his dazzling career, the Belarusian jokingly imitated typical tasks. She raised her arms with balls in her hands to signal that she was ready to throw Djokovic a ball and knelt at the net post. It was a bit of fun between the two.

His next high-profile appearance is eagerly awaited. But Djokovic seems relaxed ahead of the start of the last Grand Slam tournament of the year. The 38-year-old also dropped in on baseball before things get serious for him at the New York tennis spectacle.

Once again, there is the question of whether this could be his last business trip as a tennis pro to one of the four most important venues in his sport. Roger Federer (44) has long since retired from tennis, and Rafael Nadal (39) is now also enjoying life away from the sporting arena after the end of his career. Only Djokovic, the last remaining of the "big three", is still chasing one of his dreams.

Djokovic has been chasing his goal for two years

His goal is to win his 25th Grand Slam title, which would make him the sole record holder ahead of Australian Margaret Court. "The question is, how realistic is it for him to win another Grand Slam now? Because time is running against him," said tennis icon Boris Becker, once Djokovic's successful coach, in his podcast with Andrea Petkovic after Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have overtaken Djokovic as the top favorites. Two years ago, the Serb wrote himself into tennis history with Grand Slam title number 24 in New York. Since then, he has not won another title and the winners of the four biggest tournaments have only been Sinner or Alcaraz.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals at every Grand Slam tournament this season, but then it was over. "Then I have to play against Sinner or Alcaraz. These guys are fit and young," said the 38-year-old. "For me, it feels like I'm going into these matches with a half-empty tank."

For the really big coup, he even has to beat both of them in succession - or hope that one of them stumbles first. Djokovic had to retire in the semi-finals against Alexander Zverev in Australia at the beginning of the year.

First round opponent just half his age

In Wimbledon, he had seen himself as having the best chance of achieving a historic entry. However, hampered by a thigh ligament, he had no chance in the final round against the Italian world number one and eventual champion Sinner. He did not see this as bad luck. It was "simply age, the wear and tear".

Djokovic has not played a match since his Wimbledon exit. He only made a brief appearance in the mixed competition in Flushing Meadows, but was eliminated in round one with compatriot Olga Danilovic. The path to the singles title he is aiming for begins with a generational duel against 19-year-old US boy Learner Tien. Alcaraz is a potential semi-final opponent. A duel with Sinner would only be possible in the final.

Becker asks: Will that be enough for him?

If Djokovic doesn't succeed again this time, the next season will be over for him without the desired triumph. The question for him is whether the semi-final and being something like the fifth wheel on the car will last Djokovic long, said Becker.

"I want him to keep playing, because the youngsters need him as a role model, and Sinner and Alcaraz also need him to show them that there was someone else who was much better than them," said the 57-year-old. "But is this role enough for him? I haven't found the answer yet."

After all, following his Wimbledon exit, Djokovic said he wanted to make another attempt at the grass court classic - even at 39.

