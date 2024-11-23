Novak Djokovic (right) and Andy Murray are now working together. Picture: sda

Long rivals, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are now teaming up. The Scot is to support the record Grand Slam winner at the Australian Open in January.

"Welcome aboard, Coach Andy Murray," said the 24-time Grand Slam winner in a video. "I'm looking forward to having one of my biggest rivals on the same side of the net as my coach"

The Scot is to coach Djokovic during the Australian Open, which begins on January 12. The two 37-year-olds have a close friendship, Murray was even Djokovic's best man. They have played against each other 36 times, with the Serb winning 25 times. Show more

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is surprisingly being coached by his former rival Andy Murray in preparation for the new season and the Australian Open. "I'm very excited and looking forward to being on the same side of the net as Novak for a change and helping him achieve his goals," Murray (37) was quoted as saying in a press release. The two-time Olympic champion from Great Britain ended his active tennis career after the Summer Games in Paris.

"I am delighted to have one of my greatest rivals as my coach on the same side of the net," said Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner added that he shared "many extraordinary moments on Australian soil" with his former opponent, whom he had defeated four times in the final at the Australian Open.

On Instagram, Djokovic wrote with reference to Murray: "Welcome aboard, legend." And on Platform X, he joked: "He never liked retirement anyway."

He never liked retirement anyway. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ga4UlV2kQW — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 23, 2024

Back to the tennis throne with Murray?

Murray will join Djokovic's team in preparation for the new season and will also coach the Serb at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year in Melbourne from mid-January. Djokovic, who parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic at the beginning of the year and was also previously coached by German tennis icon Boris Becker, wants to return to his former strength.

He was unable to win a Grand Slam title last season. However, the 37-year-old won the gold medal at the Olympics in Paris.

Murray, Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016 and US Open winner in 2012, has struggled with numerous injury problems during his career and most recently played with an artificial hip. A cyst on his back prevented him from making his hoped-for final singles appearance at the grass court classic in London in the summer.

