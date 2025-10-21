Novak Djokovic will not take part in the tournament in Paris Keystone

Novak Djokovic will not be competing at the last ATP 1000 tournament of the year in Paris.

The 38-year-old Serbian announced his withdrawal on Instagram without going into more detail about the reasons. Djokovic is the record winner of the tournament in Paris with seven titles.

This year, the 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner is conserving his strength. Since the French Open in early summer, he has only played Wimbledon, the US Open and the Shanghai tournament on the ATP Tour. At the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia last week, he withdrew from the match for 3rd place.

According to the tournament schedule, Djokovic should return to the tour on November 2 in Athens. The world number five is already qualified for the season finale of the best players in Turin (November 9 to 16).