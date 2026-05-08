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Comeback fails Novak Djokovic fails right at the start in Rome

SDA

8.5.2026 - 20:20

Novak Djokovic fails in Rome against the 18 years younger qualifier Dino Prizmic.
Novak Djokovic fails in Rome against the 18 years younger qualifier Dino Prizmic.
Picture: Keystone

Novak Djokovic's late start to the clay season fails. At the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome, he fails in the 2nd round after a walk-through.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 20:20

08.05.2026, 20:23

Since losing to Jack Draper in the round of 16 in Indian Wells at the beginning of March, Novak Djokovic has had to take a break and skip three Masters 1000 tournaments - Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid. Now his season debut on clay was a short one.

After a good start, the 38-year-old Serb lost 6:2, 2:6, 4:6 to qualifier Dino Prizmic (ATP 79) from Croatia, who is 18 years his junior. The 24-time Grand Slam champion and finalist at the last Australian Open will therefore go into the French Open, which is just under two weeks away, with very little match practice.

It is conceivable that, as in recent years, he will want to gain confidence at the Geneva Open in Geneva, where he won his 100th ATP title last year.

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