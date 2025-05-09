Novak Djokovic honors Geneva again - Gallery Novak Djokovic already received a warm welcome in Geneva a year ago Image: Keystone Novak Djokovic is of course the star of the show at the 10th anniversary of the Geneva Open Image: Keystone A year ago, Novak Djokovic celebrated his birthday in Geneva - and it rained - even during his second round match Image: Keystone A year ago, Djokovic's course ended in the semi-final against the Czech Tomas Machac Image: Keystone Nevertheless, the trip to Geneva to prepare for Paris was a success. Djokovic won all 10 of his singles matches in Roland-Garros in 2024 until his Olympic victory. In spring, he had to pull out of the French Open injured after four wins Image: Keystone Novak Djokovic honors Geneva again - Gallery Novak Djokovic already received a warm welcome in Geneva a year ago Image: Keystone Novak Djokovic is of course the star of the show at the 10th anniversary of the Geneva Open Image: Keystone A year ago, Novak Djokovic celebrated his birthday in Geneva - and it rained - even during his second round match Image: Keystone A year ago, Djokovic's course ended in the semi-final against the Czech Tomas Machac Image: Keystone Nevertheless, the trip to Geneva to prepare for Paris was a success. Djokovic won all 10 of his singles matches in Roland-Garros in 2024 until his Olympic victory. In spring, he had to pull out of the French Open injured after four wins Image: Keystone

Novak Djokovic (ATP 6) is coming to Geneva again! Just like last year, the greatest tennis player of all time will be gracing the Geneva ATP tournament, which gets bigger and better every year.

Along with Novak Djokovic, three players from the top 7 of the world rankings will be competing in Geneva the week after next. The American Taylor Fritz (ATP 4) and the Norwegian Casper Ruud (ATP 7), last week's winner in Madrid, are the other two top ten players.

A year ago, Djokovic's first appearance in Geneva was a sensation. The fact that the soon-to-be 38-year-old is returning to Geneva a year later for the final preparations for the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros is less surprising. Djokovic liked it in Geneva a year ago, even though it was pouring with rain on his 37th birthday. Djokovic appreciated the warm welcome he received from the fans in "Federer and Wawrinka country". He has friends in the city, is regularly drawn to Lake Geneva and is a fan of the Servette Football Club.

But above all, Novak Djokovic needs victories and self-confidence before Paris: He is still lacking a sense of achievement on clay this season. In Monte Carlo, he lost his opening match against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (ATP 42) 3:6, 4:6; in Madrid, he lost his first-round singles match against Matteo Arnaldi (ATP 37) by the same score.

Although Djokovic also lost first round matches in Doha in February (against Matteo Berrettini/ATP 30) and in Indian Wells in March (against Botic van de Zandschulp/ATP 85), and although he has only won a tournament at the Summer Olympics in the last year and a half, there is no question that the 24-time Grand Slam winner is still one of the very best professionals. He reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open (where he had to retire injured) and only lost in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami.