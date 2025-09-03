  1. Residential Customers
US Open Novak Djokovic reaches the semi-finals for the 14th time after beating Taylor Fritz

SDA

3.9.2025 - 06:19

Novak Djokovic reaches the semi-finals at the US Open for the 14th time
Novak Djokovic reaches the semi-finals at the US Open for the 14th time
Keystone

Novak Djokovic reaches the semi-finals at the US Open for the 14th time. The Serb defeats the American Taylor Fritz in four sets.

Keystone-SDA

03.09.2025, 06:19

03.09.2025, 07:05

After 3 hours and 24 minutes, the 38-year-old Djokovic had done it again. The 6:3, 7:5, 3:6, 6:4 was his eleventh win in his eleventh duel with Fritz, the current world number 4. With his now 14 semi-final appearances, the Serb made another entry in the history books. He equaled the record of Fritz's compatriot Jimmy Connor.

Above all, however, Djokovic can still hope to add another success to his record of 24 Grand Slam tournaments won. However, the next hurdle on the way to his eleventh US Open final is likely to be even higher. Djokovic will face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. The world number two has made an impressive impression in the tournament so far. He has not lost a set in his five matches so far.

The decision in the quarter-final against Fritz came in the last game - and from the American's point of view in a bitter way. After fending off two match points, last year's finalist ended the match with a double fault. It was the only service break in the fourth set.

Aryna Sabalenka advances without a fight

In the women's tournament, world number one and last year's winner Aryna Sabalenka reached the semi-finals without playing. Her opponent, the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, was unable to compete due to a knee injury. For the 2023 Wimbledon winner, the mishap is the next setback after she had to end last season prematurely due to shoulder surgery in August. Aryna Sabalenka will face American Jessica Pegula, her opponent in last year's final, in the semi-finals.

