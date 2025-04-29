  1. Residential Customers
Reasons unclear Novak Djokovic not in Rome - but in Geneva?

SDA

29.4.2025 - 20:56

Novak Djokovic will not compete in Rome.
Picture: Keystone

Novak Djokovic cancels his participation in the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome. This was announced by the organizers of the clay court tournament, without giving the reasons for the cancellation.

Keystone-SDA

29.04.2025, 20:56

29.04.2025, 21:25

Djokovic is in a veritable slump in form just over a month before the French Open. The 37-year-old Grand Slam record winner was recently eliminated at the first opportunity in both Monte Carlo and Madrid. He has yet to win a tournament this year.

The organizers of the Geneva Open (18 to 24 May) are now dreaming of pulling off the same big coup as last year. Back then, they managed to convince Djokovic to play his immediate preparation for the second Grand Slam tournament of the year at Lake Geneva. The Serbian then advanced to the semi-finals at the Parc des Eaux-Vives, but had to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the French Open due to injury.

