Andy Murray is no longer Novak Djokovic's coach. The Serbian announced the separation from his former rival via social media after just 6 months.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has ended his collaboration with his coach and former rival Andy Murray after just six months. The Serbian, who is in a form crisis, made the announcement on Tuesday. "Thank you coach Andy for all the hard work, fun and support over the last six months on and off the court," the world number six wrote on Instagram.

Djokovic had recently canceled his participation in the ATP Masters in Rome. The 37-year-old, who is chasing his 25th major title in the late fall of his career, had previously fallen at the opening hurdle in both Monte Carlo and Madrid. He will compete in Geneva next week with a wild card.

Murray also confirmed the separation. "Many thanks to Novak for the incredible opportunity to work with him and to his team for their hard work over the last six months," wrote the Scot, who ended his active career in 2024: "I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

Record Grand Slam winner Djokovic and Murray announced their partnership at the end of November. Djokovic had parted ways with his long-time successful coach, former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, in March 2024 and had been without a coach ever since. Murray ended his career as a player in the summer after the Olympic Games in Paris, where Djokovic won gold.

