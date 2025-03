Another record for Novak Djokovic. Keystone

Novak Djokovic has set another record, according to the ATP. The 37-year-old celebrates his 411th win at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament level with a third-round victory in Miami.

Keystone-SDA SDA

He thus surpassed Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer takes 3rd place with 381 victories. In terms of tournament wins, the top 3 in the second-highest category after the Grand Slam events are also equally distributed: Djokovic has won 40 times, Nadal 36 times and Federer 28 times.