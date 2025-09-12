  1. Residential Customers
Insulted as a "traitor" in his home country Novak Djokovic turns his back on Serbia

Jan Arnet

12.9.2025

According to media reports, Novak Djokovic has moved his residence from Serbia to Greece.
imago

Novak Djokovic's political statement has caused heated discussions in his home country - now the tennis star has apparently drawn the consequences.

12.09.2025, 10:30

12.09.2025, 10:35

As reported by several media outlets such as the Italian news agency "ANSA" and the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the 24-time Grand Slam winner has moved his place of residence from Serbia to Greece. Together with his family, he is said to have settled in the Athens coastal suburb of Glyfada.

Djokovic and his children have been seen there several times in recent days - shopping, training and meeting fans. According to the "ProtoThema" portal, his two children are already enrolled at an international private school, where the new school year recently began.

Fierce criticism at home

The move is apparently also linked to growing criticism from Serbia. After Djokovic openly showed solidarity with the student protests against the government, media close to the government branded him a "traitor". Since then, there has been radio silence between the tennis player and officials in Belgrade.

At the same time, Djokovic is to apply for the so-called "Golden Visa". This special residence permit enables non-EU citizens to take up permanent residence in Greece through investment. The 38-year-old has not yet commented publicly on the reports.

