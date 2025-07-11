Still striving for the 25th Grand Slam title of his career at the age of 38: Novak Djokovic Keystone

The semi-final between 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and world number one Jannik Sinner promises to be particularly exciting at Wimbledon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the second semi-final, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the clear favorite against Taylor Fritz. It is quite possible that Djokovic and Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon final for the third time in a row.

However, the 38-year-old Serb will have to put in a tremendous effort, not only for his age, if he not only wants to celebrate his historic 25th Major tournament victory, but also to equal Wimbledon record winner Roger Federer with his eighth title.

Sinner has a lot going for him: the 23-year-old Italian defeated Djokovic in three sets a few weeks ago on his way to the French Open final. He also leads 5:4 in the head-to-head and has won the last four encounters with the Serb.

But Djokovic usually rises above himself when the pressure is on, and he probably puts himself under the most pressure: the chance of achieving the longed-for record of 38 is clearly greatest at Wimbledon. To do so, however, he may have to beat the world numbers 1 and 2 in turn.

Djokovic and Sinner with a handicap?

First of all, it had to be clarified whether his unfortunate slip on match point against Flavio Cobolli had any late effects. His legs were torn apart during a change of direction and he almost fell to his knees in the splits, visibly in pain. He would only feel the real effect on Thursday, predicted the "Djoker". "I hope that in the next 24 or 48 hours the extent of what happened won't be too bad and that I can play at the top of my game without pain." He will now work with his physiotherapist "and hopefully everything will be fine again in two days".

Jannik Sinner with elbow problems. KEYSTONE

But even Sinner is not entirely without physical worries. The South Tyrolean also damaged his elbow in the first game of the round of 16 against Grigor Dimitrov after a slip and played with a long elbow brace in the quarter-finals. An MRI gave the all-clear for the time being.

Djokovic with an "extra mental boost" at Wimbledon

Sinner is warned despite his recent positive record against Djokovic. "I've never won against him at Wimbledon, so it will be a very, very big challenge," he said, recalling his two defeats in 2022 and 2023. While Sinner is fighting for his first ever final at Wimbledon, Djokovic is running out of time. Even in Paris, he could not say with certainty whether he would even return as an active player.

And even if he would prefer to continue until the next Olympic Games in 2028, his body also has its limits. "Wimbledon is my best chance for that because of the results I've had here, how I feel, how I play," said Djokovic. "I get that extra mental boost here and the motivation to show my best tennis at the highest level."

Alcaraz against Fritz in the shade

The duel between Alcaraz and Fritz is clearly overshadowed by the attention. The Spaniard is naturally the favorite against the American. Alcaraz has won both direct duels against Fritz without losing a set. However, the latter came to Church Road with a broad back, as he had a great preparation with two grass court titles beforehand.

"I really think I'm a much better player than I was a year or two ago," said the 27-year-old American. But Alcaraz seems programmed for his sixth Grand Slam title and the Wimbledon hat-trick. He didn't show any weakness at all against Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals. It is difficult to compare himself with last year, said the world number two. "But what I can say is that my confidence is really high. I feel great." And that's how he plays.