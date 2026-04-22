"It was just a bit much" Now the Nati stars break their silence on Fischer's sacking

One week after the dismissal of Patrick Fischer, the Nati stars and his successor Jan Cadieux speak out for the first time. In an interview with blue Sport, they talk about the unexpected separation.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you One week after the dismissal of Patrick Fischer, the Nati stars comment on the unexpected separation for the first time at a media event in Biel.

"The decision has been made, we have to accept it and move on," says goalie Leonardo Genoni.

Sven Andrighetto reveals that not all players in the team share the same opinion and that Roman Josi's letter to the association was also an issue. Show more

Last Wednesday, after some turbulent hours, it became clear: Patrick Fischer is no longer coach of the Swiss national ice hockey team. After Fischer admitted to falsifying a Covid certificate during the 2022 Olympic Games, the public pressure became too great. Fischer's sacking deprived him of his last highlight after more than 10 years on the national team bench, after which he would have resigned anyway.

Around the media day, new information emerges - that Patrick Fischer was flashed at 164 km/h on the highway during his first conviction seven years ago (speeding). And that Fischer stayed in the hotel with the team until Thursday after his dismissal last Wednesday.

Genoni: "Fischer gave us the news himself"

Ahead of the two test matches against Hungary, the Nati stars comment on the departure of their long-time boss for the first time at a media event in Biel. "We were all looking forward to the move. Then came the huge bombshell that affected us all and over which we had no influence," says Gaëtan Haas, adding: "Personally, I'm a little disappointed about some of the media. I've lost some confidence."

Goalie Leonardo Genoni is also very surprised by Fischer's dismissal. "But the decision has been made, we have to accept it and move on," says the 38-year-old in an interview with blue Sport. "It's already been a few days, so I think the emotions have slowly subsided."

Fischer said goodbye to everyone in Slovakia. "There was an exchange and we witnessed his reaction ourselves. He gave us the message," says Genoni, who has high praise for his long-time coach. "He's a great coach and has brought a lot to Swiss ice hockey," says the 38-year-old. "Also for me personally. He put his trust in me, and I'll never forget that."

Andrighetto: "There are different opinions"

Sven Andrighetto speaks of a special situation. "It's nothing out of the ordinary. It also came as a surprise to us, and we also get the hype," says the ZSC forward. "There was a lot of discussion in the team. Even in a team with a lot of characters and people. There are different opinions, that's how it is in a team. Not everyone has the same opinion. It's a respectful way of dealing with all opinions. And in the end, these are decisions that we don't influence."

"It was a bit much just now," admits Andrighetto. Roman Josi's letter, in which the captain calls on the ice hockey association to review the coach's dismissal, is also a topic of discussion within the team. But now they want to look ahead: "Nevertheless, we have a World Championship to prepare for. We want to focus on what we can control as players and as a team," says Andrighetto.

Cadieux feels confidence

And how is the new national team coach Jan Cadieux, who unexpectedly has to take over the national team less than a month before the home World Cup, experiencing the current situation? "It's difficult, because I wasn't prepared for it. (...) But in life you can be scared or say: 'I'll do my best to get everything out of this situation'. I focus on the boys and give everything for this team."

The 46-year-old feels that the team has his back - even after Josi's letter: "We discussed the affair a lot last week in Slovakia, including with the players from the NHL. I knew about Josi's plans. He assured me personally that the statements in the letter were not directed at me," said Cadieux.

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