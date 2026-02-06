While numerous racers are skipping the final training session for the Olympic Downhill in Bormio, the Swiss trump cards Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen are holding back - and still have to survive a moment of shock.

Luca Betschart

From a sporting point of view, the final training session for the Olympic downhill in Bormio is no longer of any great significance. Numerous speed cracks even decided not to start on Friday - including Giovanni Franzoni, Cameron Alexander, Nils Alphand and Mattia Casse. The two Swiss racers Stefan Rogentin and Niels Hintermann, who is not eligible to start on Saturday, are also sitting out.

Marco Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney, on the other hand, opt for a final test run without pushing themselves to the limit. Odermatt accelerates in the top section, but then slows down. Von Allmen takes the upper part of the course easy. Nevertheless, the two co-favorites for gold each have to survive a scary moment and can only barely prevent a fall. Von Allmen ends up in 7th place, almost three seconds behind, while Odermatt is more than four seconds behind in 11th place.

Alexis Monney uses the last training session to test his equipment once again. He keeps up with the fastest skiers until halfway down the course, but then swings off and doesn't even finish. The best time of the final training session goes to Canadian James Crawford.

Picture: FIS

The final training session is over The training victory goes to Canadian James Crawford with a time of 1:54:95. Crawford, who is one of the few riders to go all the way, is clearly faster than the rest of the competition. Daniel Hemetsberger in 2nd place is already 1.68 seconds behind.

Other riders drop out - Rogentin will not start either The fourth Swiss rider entitled to start is not at the start for the final training session: Stefan Rogentin is not taking part. And he is by no means the only one. Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Florian Schieder, Maxence Muzaton and Mattia Casse will also not be taking part.

Odermatt also has a moment of shock Odermatt accelerates in the top section before the man from Nidwalden also slows down considerably. But Odermatt also has to survive a moment of shock. He loses his skis in a bend and narrowly avoids a fall. At the finish, Odermatt is more than 4 seconds behind Crawford's best time.

Monney breaks off his run Unlike von Allmen, Monney takes the upper section more seriously and is ahead of Crawford's best time up to the second intermediate time. However, Monney's main aim was to test his equipment one last time. He swings off at the halfway point and doesn't make it to the finish.

Scary moment for von Allmen While Cameron Alexander, Niels Hintermann and Giovanni Franzoni are three riders in a row who do not start, Franjo von Allmen with start number 8 takes it very easy and holds back in the upper part of the course. And yet - or precisely because of this - the co-favorite has to survive a scary second, but manages to avoid a crash. At the finish, von Allmen is 2.84 seconds behind.

The men's start list Picture: FIS

