Marco Odermatt, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and Loïc Meillard (from left to right) celebrate their medals in the Olympic giant slalom.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen achieves a historic feat and becomes the first Brazilian to win an Olympic medal in alpine ski racing. At the same time, he prevents a Swiss triple victory in the giant slalom.

Luca Betschart

Pinheiro Braathen laid the foundation for winning the gold medal in the first run. With start number 1, he distanced the competition by almost a second or more. In the decision, he skillfully managed his lead over Marco Odermatt. In the end, he still had 58 hundredths of a second on the man from Nidwalden, who won his third medal at this year's games. Unlike four years ago, when he won gold in Beijing in similarly miserable conditions in the driving snow, his medal now shines silver.

Loïc Meillard was the second Swiss athlete to make it onto the podium. As in last year's World Championships, the western Swiss racer took the bronze medal. It is his second in Bormio after winning silver in the team combined with Marco Odermatt.

Thomas Tumler finished in a thankless 4th place. After a difficult start to the season, he produced his best performance to date in the most important race of the season. In the end, the Saalbach World Championship silver medallist was 28 hundredths short of bronze.

Luca Aerni was not quite able to keep up with the fastest racers. The skier from Bern made up three places in the decision and finished in 18th place.

The ranking list (Top 10)

Picture: FIS

The live ticker

1st place after the 1st run Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is the Olympic champion! The Brazilian has a little trouble finding his way into the run. Nevertheless, he doesn't lose much time - and then keeps up with Odermatt. Braathen takes the gold medal! Odermatt wins silver, Meillard takes bronze.

2nd place after the 1st run Swiss triple lead! Marco Odermatt displaces Meillard and Tumler The man from Nidwalden gets off to a strong start, extending his lead to over a second by the second intermediate stage. He then loses a lot to Meillard, but the gap is too big. Odermatt takes the lead with a 59 hundredths advantage.

3rd place after the 1st run Very strong performance from Loïc Meillard He can't quite keep up with the unleashed Tumler at the top. After that, however, Meillard turns up the heat and saves 28 hundredths of a second to the finish. Swiss double lead in Bormio!

4th place after the 1st run Thomas Tumler takes the lead Tumler gets off to a flying start and makes up a lot of time on McGrath in the first section of the course. After that, the Swiss skier also shows a very strong run and takes the lead by 37 hundredths.

5th place after the 1st run Leo Anguenot is caught at the bottom A strong performance from the Frenchman, who was ahead until the last intermediate time. However, he loses his lead in the final section and finishes in second place.

6th place after the 1st run McGrath also beats Henrik Kristoffersen In the Norwegian duel, veteran Kristoffersen is 22 hundredths off his compatriot's best time at the finish. Kristoffersen shakes his head. Is the medal dream over?

7th place after the 1st run Stefan Brennsteiner misses out on the lead The last Austrian in this race can't quite keep up with McGrath. A gap of 0.41 seconds accumulates by the finish, Brennsteiner lines up in second place.

8th place after the 1st run Atle Lie McGrath takes the lead The Norwegian also loses time on Schwarz's run time. Thanks to strong section times at the top and bottom, however, the lead from the first run is sufficient: McGrath displaces Schwarz and takes the lead.

9th place after the 1st run Zan Kranjec can't displace Schwarz either The Slovenian already has a cushion of 63 hundredths on the Austrian. But that's not enough for him. Kranjec is in fourth place, 16 hundredths behind.

10th place after the 1st run Fabian Gratz also fails The German also slips away. He is able to make it into the next gate, but after that the calculation no longer works out. 9 racers are still at the top.

11th place after the 1st run Alex Vinatzer drops out Disappointment for the local hero. Vinatzer slips and misses a gate.

12th place after the 1st run River Radamus is also washed back The US American doesn't get up to speed, completes the 2nd run almost a second slower than Schwarz and finishes eighth.

13th place after the 1st run Patrick Feuerstein falls back The conditions are difficult. Visibility and slope seem to be getting more and more difficult. Feuerstein is not coping quite as well as his compatriot. He lines up in seventh place and falls back.

14th place after the 1st run Timon Haugan is 2 hundredths off the pace The Norwegian is fast at the top, but then can't quite keep up with Schwarz and has to give up his lead. At the finish he is 2 hundredths off the best time. Schwarz remains in front.

15th place after the 1st run Anton Grammel The German loses ground from intermediate time to intermediate time and is unable to defend his lead from the first run. Grammel finishes in fifth place and pushes Aerni down to 6th place.

16th place after the 1st run Zubcic misses out on the lead The Croatian misses out on the top position with a mistake in the lower section. Zubcic finishes fourth, 0.2 seconds behind Schwarz's best time.

17th place after the 1st run Zampa falls back Andreas Zampa is unable to keep up with Schwarz and Verdu and loses over a second on the fastest run time. He finishes in seventh place.

18th place after the 1st run Marco Schwarz saves 1 hundredth The Austrian is on an equal footing with Verdu, is 2 hundredths slower in the 2nd run, but 1 hundredth faster in the overall standings.

19th place after the 1st run Joan Verdu with the new best time The man from Andorra shows a strong run and is once again faster than Schmid. The well-deserved reward: the interim lead.

20th place after the 1st run Alexander Schmid displaces Aerni The German takes 66 hundredths off the Swiss in the 2nd run and immediately knocks him off the top spot again.

21st place after the 1st run Luca Aerni takes the lead Aerni is able to improve compared to the 1st run. In the lower section, however, he loses a lot of time in a direct comparison with Raphael Haaser - and only saves 2 hundredths of his lead to the finish.

Franzoni does well The speed crack proves what he is technically capable of and sets the clear new best time. He is almost a second faster than Sarchett. There are still 25 riders at the top.

The 2nd run is underway The Finn with start number 38 crosses the finish line with a total time of 2:30:87. But as soon as he takes his place on the leader's horn, he has to leave it again. The American Ryder Sarchett is 0.76 seconds faster at the finish and takes the lead.

The race continues shortly The Finn Jesper Pohjolainen will open the 2nd run at 1.30 pm. Luca Aerni, who is in 20th place at the halfway point, will be the first Swiss skier. The start list for the 2nd run Picture: FIS

Summary 1st run Lucas Pinheiro Braathen dominates the first run of the Olympic giant slalom in Bormio. He clearly leads ahead of Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard. Pinheiro Braathen opened the race. His time was correspondingly difficult to estimate, gaining in importance with each racer. At the latest when Marco Odermatt, the Olympic champion from Beijing, lost 95 hundredths to the Norwegian competing for Brazil without any obvious mistakes, it was clear that the 25-year-old had had a great run. Loïc Meillard in 3rd intermediate place is already 1.57 seconds behind. After winning silver in the team combined, he has a good chance of winning his first individual medal at the Olympic Games. The Swiss prospects for precious metal are also excellent thanks to Thomas Tumler. The runner-up at the World Championships in Saalbach lost around three tenths of a second more than Meillard and is right behind the French-Swiss racer. Alongside the Swiss trio, only France's Léo Anguenot (+1.91 seconds) and Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen (+1.93) lost less than two seconds on the leader. Luca Aerni did not cope at all with the slope, which was steep in the upper section and all the flatter in the lower section. The skier from Bern lost almost three seconds and is classified in 20th place. The start for the second run is scheduled for 1.30 pm.

Starting number 30 Kastlunger drops out The top 30 have now crossed the finish line. Braathen clearly leads ahead of a Swiss trio. The decision will be made in the 2nd run from 1.30 pm.

Start number 21 Luca De Aliprandini retires Bitter news for De Aliprandini: in the middle section, the Italian skier is too wide on a left turn and loses his outside ski on a wave.

Starting number 15 River Radamus Radamus gets off to a good start at the top, but can't keep up the pace. At the finish, the American is 2.46 seconds behind and ranks 11th.

Starting number 14 Luca Aerni has no chance Aerni is already a second behind at the first split time and doesn't get up to speed after that either. By the finish, the gap had grown to almost 3 seconds and Aerni was in last place.

Start number 13 Big gap for Filip Zubcic The Croatian is a long way behind in the middle section after a few slides. The Croatian finishes in 12th place - only Schwarz was slower.

Starting number 12 Alex Vinatzer The Italian with a solid performance. He also has no chance against Braathen, but still finishes in the top 10, 2.39 seconds behind.

Starting number 11 Haugan with no major mistakes and a big gap The course is likely to become more and more difficult. Timon Haugan shows a solid run, but doesn't come close to the best time. The brutal gap: 2.57 seconds.

Starting number 10 Leo Anguenot finishes in 5th place The Frenchman shows a good run and lines up in 5th place ahead of names like Kristoffersen and Brennsteiner. His gap: 1.91 seconds.

Starting number 9 Good performance from Tumler The third Swiss racer fights his way through and loses less time than the competitors in front of him. At 1.89 seconds, the gap may seem large, but Tumler is currently fourth. Picture: FIS

Start number 8 Kranjec in intermediate 7th place The Slovenian is also steadily losing ground on the best time and is just as fast as Brennsteiner in front of him. He crosses the finish line in seventh place, 2.11 seconds behind.

Start number 7 Brennsteiner loses exactly 2 seconds The Austrian is also in a different league to Braathen. By the time he reaches the finish line, he is exactly 2 seconds behind. Brennsteiner lines up in fifth place.

Start number 6 Meillard in intermediate 3rd place Meillard is also late for the first intermediate time. At the second time measurement, Meillard is already one second behind. The gap grows to 1.57 seconds by the time he reaches the finish - that means 3rd place.

Start number 5 Odermatt loses almost a second Odermatt is the first skier to keep up with Braathen at the top. However, the longer the run goes on, the greater the gap. Odermatt finishes in second place - 95 hundredths of a second behind Braathen.

Starting number 4 Brutal gap for Schwarz What kind of run did Pinheiro Braathen conjure up in the snow? Schwarz also has no chance and is already a long way behind at the second intermediate time. Schwarz loses 2.74 seconds by the finish.

Starting number 3 Kristoffersen also behind The second Norwegian is also unable to keep up with Pinheiro Braathen. At least Kristoffersen keeps the gap under 2 seconds. However, with a delay of 1.93 seconds, Kristoffersen is also catching a big mortgage.

Start number 2 Atle Lie McGrath loses a lot of time Braathen's childhood friend loses 0.7 seconds in the first section. Even after that, McGrath was unable to keep up with the best time. Shortly before the finish, he makes a mistake - he is 2 seconds behind at the finish.

Starting number 1 Pinheiro Braathen sets the first target time The Brazilian gets through without any major mistakes and sets a first benchmark time of 1:13:92. What this time will be worth will become clear in the coming minutes.

Everything ready in Bormio Lucas Pinheiro Braathen will open the first run in a few minutes.

The start list The Swiss:

5 Marco Odermatt

6 Loïc Meillard

9 Thomas Tumler

14 Luca Aerni This is how the top 15 start the 1st run Picture: FIS

The top favorites: Meillard challenges Odermatt On Monday, Odermatt was still cheering Meillard on in the finish area in Bormio, hoping that he would get down the slope as quickly as possible. Things will be different on Saturday. After winning silver in the team combined as "Switzerland 1", they will once again be competing directly against each other in the giant slalom. "We said to each other on the podium after the team combined that it would be nice to be here together again in the 'giant'," said Meillard at the media meeting in the team hotel. However, when asked in which order, the 29-year-old did not let himself out on the branches. One thing is clear: In a broad field, both are not only among the medal contenders, but also among the contenders for victory. Odermatt has won three of the seven World Cup giant slaloms this season, Meillard two. Meillard won the last race at the end of January in Schladming by a large margin. He has thus jumped up to third place in the discipline World Cup, ahead of Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who competes for Brazil and has recently finished second three times in a row, and leader Odermatt. Stefan Brennsteiner and Marco Schwarz from Austria and the Norwegians Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath are also among the podium candidates in Bormio. The other Swiss skiers Thomas Tumler and Luca Aerni have more of an outside chance.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker for the Olympic giant slalom. The first run starts at 10 a.m., the decision will be made in the second run at 1.30 p.m. You can follow the action live here. Show more

